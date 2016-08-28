Dickinson State volleyball drops to 0-4

BUTTE, Mont. — The Dickinson State volleyball team fell to 0-4 in the early part of its new season following a 3-1 loss to Montana Western and a 3-0 loss to Carroll (Mont.) College on Saturday.

Against Montana Western, the Blue Hawks dropped the first two sets 25-13 and 25-21 before battling to stay alive with a 25-23 win in the third game. The Bulldogs rebounded to win the fourth set 25-22.

Tessa Sian had 10 kills to lead the Blue Hawks’ offense, and Shelby Gustafson was next with nine. Danielle Boyette had 16 assists to facilitate the offense, and she added seven digs and four kills. Aimee Molina also had 11 digs.

Against the Saints, Dickinson State lost by set scores of 25-11, 26-24, 25-15.

Carroll College hit .336 for the match and limited the Blue Hawks to .140. Brenna Hansen and Sydney Bentz led DSU with six kills each. Singleton added 16 digs.

The Blue Hawks return to the court Friday and Saturday in Mitchell, S.D., for four matches in the Corn Palace Classic, hosted by Dakota Wesleyan.