Dickinson State women’s golf second at Mystics Invite

MANDAN — The Dickinson State women’s golf team placed second and the men were fifth at the Mystics Invitational at Prairie West Golf Course after two days of competition on Sunday and Monday.

The Blue Hawks women’s team finished five strokes behind host Bismarck State College with a team score of 754. The Mystics finished with a score of 749.

Aimee Kittilson and Kylie Bergan of BSC took the top two spots while DSU’s Dyana Leon was third with a two-day score of 180. Kittilson led at 171, and Bergan finished at 172.

DSU teammates Natalee Hafer and Alyssa Hildebrand finished fifth and sixth, respectively, with scores of 188 and 189. Elle Milohov completed DSU’s scoring with a 197 for eighth place.

On the men’s side, DSU finished with a team score of 683. The Blue Hawks were led by Zach Miller and Jaret Lee, who tied with two others for a two-day score of 163, creating a four-way tie for 17th place. Miller shot a 77 on Sunday and an 86 on Monday. Lee carded an 83 on Sunday but shaved three strokes off during his second round.

Seth Ehlang’s 176 and Parker Robinson’s 181 completed the Blue Hawks’ scoring.