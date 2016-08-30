DSU football looking for more from line, ground game

Senior Tray Boone totaled eight yards on the ground in Saturday's loss against Montana Western in Miles City. Last year, he averaged 138 yards per game.

When Montana Western's deep and daunting defensive front lined up across from a fresh and untested Dickinson State offensive line Saturday in Miles City, Mont., it created the mismatch that in-large part caused a Blue Hawks loss.

Add in a slightly-hobbled Tray Boone and a running back in Jed Fike playing in his first college game, and what resulted was a clogged up backfield that got only 12 first downs all game.

The problems boiled over in the second half, when the Blue Hawk offense could muster no traction, continually starting drives within their own 20-yard line and ending them four plays later with a punt.

The Bulldogs beat their counterparts virtually every snap and allowed no freedom for running backs and quarterbacks to operate. A lopsided box score at the end of the game showed only 49 total rushing yards and a 2.1 per attempt average. Boone's eight rush yards were the lowest of his DSU career.

"It's frustrating, but at the same time I just have to remind myself it's only the first game," he said. "Especially after the camp that we had, there's a lot of opportunity to get better. It was frustrating, but I know what's coming for us."

The talented Montana Western front was a tall task for a line playing in its first game together. In Boone's eyes, the rough start was a naturally growing pain.

"I would say it was our offensive line just trying to get a feel for an actual game. Going from fall camp to straight into a game, you're going to have those mistakes," Boone said. "Once they get settled into the offense and really understand what's going on, we'll get better."

Before the season, head coach Pete Stanton and offensive line coach Jeff Miller made clear that the crafting of this new look offensive line was in it's early stages.

"At times in the first half we were OK, then we got pinned down in there two or three times with that field position and never got out of there," Stanton said. "We addressed it with the offensive line, and we knew what type of defensive front they were as well. We knew their four were going to be a handful, and we just didn't respond very well to it."

At practice on Tuesday, the coaches experimented with a few different combinations on the offensive line of Devin Schwanz, Deon Paulson, Morgan Bishop, Jeff Fisher and Kordell Cummins.

Schwanz, who started at tackle, will start at center against Valley City State at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Biesiot Activities Center. Paulson, who played at guard on Saturday, will start at tackle. Andrew Alt, a 6-foot-4 junior, is slated to start on the line in place of Bishop.

In addition to the switches, DSU's next opponent brings some good news outside of anyone's control. In a 15-10 win against Jamestown last week, Valley City State allowed 203 yards rushing on 40 carries last week. That number is on par with the 205 yards Boone put up last season against the Vikings.

"I do like hearing that stuff. It's nice," said Boone, referencing the Vikings' week one rush defense. "That's a number I would like to go for."

Boone is listed as the official starter for the game, after Stanton made Fike the official starter to begin the season.

"I'm not 100 percent, but no one is 100 percent once the season starts," Boone said. "But at this point, I'm probably 85-90 percent. I feel great."

Observations

After spending a solid portion of time deep in their own territory Saturday, Blue Hawks coaches devoted about 20 minutes of practice Tuesday to putting the team in the same position.

Quarterback Kaler Ray and other members of the first-team offense lined up pinned within their own 5 yard-line, running a variety of rushing and passing plays.

"We gotta do something to get out of there," Stanton said. "When you're pinned in there, you've got to be able to move the ball out and get a first down. You don't necessarily have to score but you have to do something to get out of there."

Injury report

After going down with an apparent knee injury early in the first quarter of Saturday's game, senior Colby Wartman's season may be over. The linebacker spent several minutes on the ground before being helped to the sideline.

After the game, he was walking gingerly in a leg cast, and while his MRI is upcoming, the initial feeling is that he will be gone indefinitely, if not for the whole season.

"He's got an MRI, so we'll find out more, but it's probably not going to look good for him to return anytime soon, if at all," Stanton said.

The Blue Hawks are expected to get back some defensive players that missed the game against Montana Western.

Tino Mafi, Una Masaiani, Hunter Moore, Nick Ortiz and Devin Martin all could see time this weekend, while Mafi is slated to start in Wartman's place at linebacker.