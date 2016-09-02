In a second half play during Saturday's opening night game in Miles City, Mont., Montana Western quarterback J.D. Ferris dropped back to pass from about midfield, letting go an arching ball that flew straight toward the end zone.

It floated in the air longer than Ferris would have liked, and it was thrown into a cluster of two Dickinson State players and only one Bulldog receiver.

The pass quickly turned ill-advised for Ferris, but not for Blue Hawk cornerback Rob Sterling, who, while running stride for stride with his man, won the fight for position and picked off the pass.

When Sterling turned around, his eyes got wide; all he saw was was open pasture. But before he could get started on a possible return, he tripped — seemingly on himself — and was downed at the 5-yard line.

Sterling, who had just recorded his first interception since 2014, threw down the ball in disbelief, unsure of whether to celebrate his interception or harp on the phantom tackle.

"Oh my gosh. When I caught it, all I saw was a lot of green. But it was my cleats, man. I've been wearing these run-down cleats, I need to buy some new ones," said Sterling, trying to laugh off his own frustration at practice this week. "I just kind of lost my footing."

Jay Liggins, his teammate and other half of the Blue Hawks cornerback combo, saw the entire play unfold. He got a kick out of it as well.

"I told him, 'You gotta take that back, man! You had blocks!'" Liggins joked. "But no, it was nice to see him get a pick. Looking nice, looking natural."

Sterling's "natural" play on Saturday — his interception, his two deflected passes, his eight tackles, his one tackle for a loss — were all welcome signs for his teammates and his coaches, in-part because his 2015 season was such an unconventional ride.

In splitting time as emergency quarterback last season, Sterling was hardly able to get comfortable at cornerback, spending little time lined up opposite Liggins, a freshman last year.

But with the rejuvenated health of starting quarterback Kaler Ray, Sterling spent the spring and this year's training camp with a singular focus — playing cornerback full-time. In his first official game without double-duty responsibilities, he was one of the few defensive bright spots of the entire game.

"He played as good a game at corner in that game in Miles City as I've seen since I've been here. He tackled well, he covered well, be batted down balls. He was everywhere," said head coach Pete Stanton, who also oversees DSU's secondary. "Rob's already taken off this fall. He's been outstanding."

While the Montana Western running backs enjoyed a total of 247 yards on the ground and four touchdowns, the DSU secondary, for the most part, remained effective throughout the game. The Blue Hawks kept the Bulldogs out of the end zone via the pass despite numerous attempts and played with a physicality that stuck out. The secondary combination of Sterling, Liggins, Rob Nalewaja and Cain Boschee combined for 36 tackles.

"I felt like our secondary, we played pretty well defending the pass. It was more so having to do a little bit better defending the run as a team," Sterling said. "But when it came to defending the pass, we did well."

In the short amount of time they've spent on the field, Stanton has noticed the type of luxury he can afford with Sterling and Liggins that was missing most of last year.

With the one-one-one coverage they provide, Stanton and other members of the defensive coaching staff are able to get more creative with play-calling, he said. With the trust they've earned, bringing extra guys from the safety position into the box has become a more frequent possibility.

The two players styles — a more uptight approach for Sterling, compared to more of a zone approach for Liggins — has also made for an effective contrast, according to Liggins.

"He likes to limit space and stay up close and tight. I play pretty aggressive, too. But I'm more likely to just chill, maybe play a zone," he said. "I think that really confuses defenses. It works out nice."

Last season, Sterling accepted his role well, according to Stanton. His time at quarterback worked out as well as anyone on the Blue Hawks could have hoped, but his increased offensive role severely cut into his defensive one.

With no such roadblock in the way of his defensive ability this season, it's been so far, so good, even after the tackle following his interception he beset upon himself.

"It was on grass so it was slippery. I was slipping all day," said Sterling, laughing. "But, man, that one — I wish I had that one back."