Blue Hawks prep for Vikings run game, special teams

Dickinson State senior wide receiver Austin Brown, right, hauls in a touchdown pass against Valley City State on Sept. 27, 2015, at the Biesiot Activities Center. (Dustin Monke / The Dickinson Press)

The first of two meetings this season between Dickinson State and Valley City State takes place Saturday at the Biesiot Activities Center.

Although the Vikings also compete in the North Star Athletic Association, only the second game on Oct. 1 will be counted toward conference standings. Kickoff today is at 2 p.m.

In a low scoring 15-10 win against Jamestown to open its season, Valley City State totaled 177 yards on the ground, with junior Jacob Duilio rushing in the team's only touchdown. The Vikings also recorded a safety and two field goals.

At Thursday's practice, Blue Hawks head coach Pete Stanton said part of the focus this week was on stopping Duilio, something they failed to do last week with Sam Rutherford of Montana Western.

"They have an outstanding running back. He's a guy that gets downhill. He has good vision and he cuts well," Stanton said. "We've got to get the run stopped first of all. We've got to establish stopping that line of scrimmage."

On defense, DSU will be aided by the return of a couple of players who either missed last week due to injury or eligibility issues.

Defensive linemen Hunter Moore and Una Masaiani and linebacker Tino Mafi are all expected to see the field after sitting out last week.

Another area of the Vikings Stanton and his staff reviewed with the team was special teams. According to Stanton, Valley City is known for a disciplined, unconventional gameplan on returns, kicks and punts. Last week, Valley City executed a fake punt run late in the game against Jamestown which helped secure the victory.

"They make you spend about an extra hour a week on special teams," Stanton Said. "When they come out, they come out in trips or in set formations. They'll have a running back or tight end or quarterback back there at punter to stress your defense out."