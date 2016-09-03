Blue Hawks topple Vikings for first win of the season

For coach Pete Stanton and his Dickinson State Blue Hawks, Saturday looked more like what they expected.

Taking a page from what Montana Western did to them last week, the Blue Hawks intersected a balanced offense with a suffocating defense for a near perfect game, storming back from an early 6-0 deficit to defeat Valley City State 38-13 for their first win of the season at the Biesiot Activities Center.

"We know what Blue Hawk football is, and last week wasn't it," said quarterback Kaler Ray, whose team converted 26 first downs compared to 12 in week one. "We stayed focused and wanted to come out with an edge, and that's what we did."

The win for DSU was officially a non-conference game, with the rematch on Oct. 1 being the official North Star Athletic Association contest.

After a three-and-out on the Blue Hawks' first possession of the game, reminiscent of their struggles last weekend, the Vikings started off the scoring with a five-play, 77-yard drive, highlighted by a 67-yard pass from quarterback Kurtis Walls to Colby Lum and capped by a 2-yard touchdown run by Jacob Duilio.

But when Ray and his offense took the field after the ensuing kickoff, they began to execute with an efficiency that had been absent up to that point in the season.

On that drive, Ray handed off to senior running back Tray Boone five consecutive times for a total of 27 yards, keeping the offense in hurry-up mode and the defense on its toes. Freshman Jed Fike got the handoff on the next play and ran free for an 18-yard touchdown — his first of the season.

Taking the field with a 7-6 lead, the defense got to work, and playing with the luxury of four players back who didn't see a snap last game, the defensive line in particular looked fresh the entire contest. Hunter Moore, Una Masaiani, Tino Maif and Devin Martin all saw action for the first time.

Noey Tauve racked up 10 tackles, three of them for a loss, and seemed unblockable at times. Tommy Sease, who at one point was involved in back-to-back sacks, finished with 10 tackles as well.

After the Duilio touchdown, the Blue Hawks allowed no points until late in the third quarter.

"It was a huge difference defensively to get those guys back. We were able to rotate guys in and out. We weren't able to do that against Western. We had the same guys in every play," Stanton said. "It was just nice to be able to mix four and five guys in there. Keeping Noey Tauve fresh was noticeable. It makes a big difference when we can do that and keep guys rolling and moving."

The scoring continued for the Blue Hawks a few minutes later, when Ray got his second touchdown pass of the season after hitting Chase Anderson for 67 yards, putting DSU ahead 14-6.

Then, right before the half, on perhaps the most important sequence of the game, Ray led a 17-play drive spanning 6 minutes, 30 seconds that ended in a field goal from the 2-yard line. Those three points put the Blue Hawks up two scores and kept the Vikings' defense on the field for a grueling amount of game time.

The good times on offense continued immediately once the second half began.

Ray, who finished 12 of 18 for 219 yards and a pair of scores, connected with Jamion Lindsey for a 35-yard touchdown a minute into the third quarter. Then, after the first of two interceptions of Walls in the half — this one by Sease, the latter from Cain Boschee — Boone waltzed in for another score 11 seconds later. Boone scored another touchdown in the fourth quarter and finished with 74 yards on 20 attempts.

"It was a good time when everybody's getting a shot. You got freshman Jed Fike pounding it in, Boone getting a couple, then the wide receivers making plays. That's a fun game," Ray said. "A lot of things were firing on all cylinders. I would chuck a bad ball out to Austin (Brown) and he would come down with it. Dylan (Skabo) would catch balls in double-coverage. I was getting helped by my teammates."

The only other score the Vikings got came with a minute left in the third quarter, which made the score 31-13. Boone's second touchdown completed the scoring.

Afterward, each teams emptied their benches and inserted players further down on the depth chart into the game.

"Everybody was more settled into their position. We got it going," Boone said. "I knew my guys were going to get it done. It was just a matter of getting everyone back. Noey, Rob (Nalewaja), both had incredible games. I know those guys are going to come to play every week."