Dickinson State volleyball falls twice to end tourney

MITCHELL, S.D. — The Dickinson State volleyball team dropped to 1-7 this season after a pair of losses on the final day of the Corn Palace Classic on Saturday.

The Blue Hawks lost in four sets to Mount Marty (S.D.) College and via a sweep to Clarke University (Iowa).

Against Mount Marty, Dickinson State won the first set 25-21 before dropping the next three by scores of 25-23, 25-15, 25-19.

The Blue Hawks were led on offense by Brenna Hansen and Shelby Gustafson, who had 12 and 11 kills, respectively. Setter Danielle Boyette added 25 assists, and Shaylee Singleton led with 10 digs.

In the Blue Hawks' final game of the tournament, Clarke won by set scores of 25-14, 25-16, 25-17.

Dickinson State finished with a hitting percentage of just .069 in the loss. Hansen led the team with six kills and two block assists.

The Blue Hawks will host their first home match of the season at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Scott Gymnasium against the University of Mary.

Mount Marty 3, Dickinson State 1

DSU 25 23 15 19 — 1

MM 21 25 25 25 — 3

Kills: DSU, Brenna Hansen 12, Shelby Gustafson, Sydney Bentz 7, Ellie Hanser 6, Tessa Sian 5. MM, Sierra Kloth 16, Laura Cattle 11, Brooke Bennett 9.

Blocks: DSU, Danielle Boyette 1, Shyanne Gilcrist 1, Kennedy Hildebrand 1, Gustafson 1, Bentz 1. MM, Hillary Thege 2, Kloth 2.

Aces: DSU, Shaylee Singleton 1, Keera Stookey 1, Kaitlyn Anderson 1, Gustafson 1. MM, Amber Dysthe 5, Bennett 1.

Digs: DSU, Singleton 10, Ali Joslyn 8, Boyette 5, Hansen 4. MM, Maura Lynse 9, BreAnne Thege 8, Dysthe 7.

Assists: DSU, Boyette 25, Stookey 15, Hansen 2, Anderson 1. MM, Dysthe 21, Lindsey Jaixen 12.

Clarke 3, Dickinson State 0

DSU 14 16 17 — 0

C 25 25 25 — 3

Kills: DSU, Brenna Hansen 6, Shelby Gustafson 5, Kennedy Hildebrand 2, Sydney Bentz 2, Ellie Hanser 2. C, Kaitlyn Kaiser 10, Anna Crank 8, Rachel Hunt 5.

Blocks: DSU, Hansen 2, Hildebrand 1, Bentz 1, Gustafson 1, Hanser 1. C, Kim Russell 1, Hannah Dentlinger 1, Crank 1, Hunt 1.

Aces: DSU, Shaylee Singleton 1, Aimee Molina 1. C, Lakken Meredith 2, Kara Russell 1, Lindsey Steger 1.

Digs: DSU, Singleton 11, Danielle Boyette 3, Keera Stookey 3, Kaitlyn Anderson 3, Ali Joslyn 3. C, Ashley Smith 16, Maddie Powers 7, Karrington Bell 5.

Assists: DSU, Boyette 13, Stookey 4. C, Russell 18, Meredith 12.