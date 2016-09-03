Mission accomplished for Blue Hawks in win

Entering Saturday's game against Valley City State, Dickinson State head coach Pete Stanton was sure of two things: his team needed to contain the run, and it needed to get its own run game going.

Check and mate.

With a rush by Tray Boone with 55 seconds left in the first quarter, the Blue Hawks eclipsed their 49 yards from a week ago. The ground attack, primarily made up of Boone and freshman Jed Fike, was able to find an effective balance with the passing game, scoring three times on the ground to go with two touchdowns through the air. The final offensive stats for DSU were a harmonious 233 rush yards paired with 219 pass yards.

"That was key for us in the first half. We made some strides today and part of it was that depth and part of it was the execution was better," Stanton said. "We kept our two-back look in. We wanted to keep the tempo up a little bit with them."

On defense, the Blue Hawks were up for the challenge of stopping Jacob Duilio, who last week racked up 138 yards and a touchdown. His numbers this week — 101 yards on 27 attempts with a score — weren't bad, but 90 of those yards came in the second half when the game was already out of reach.

His first half numbers — 10 carries for 11 yards — were more in tune with the type of defensive line play Stanton got from his team in the 38-13 victory.

The Vikings' other playmaker, quarterback Kurtis Walls, was also kept in check. He finished with minus-3 yards rushing, and DSU's containment of the 6-foot-4 senior made for a first half rushing total of minus-11 for the Vikings.

"We did a good job with pressuring them, we missed some things early and Walls is a very good quarterback," Stanton said. "But in the first half I thought we did a good job of keeping them in second-and-long, third-and-long. That was a key for our defense."

Part of that defensive success came from added depth that the defensive line was without for their first game. With more guys, the coaching staff was able to afford more breathers for players like Noey Tauave.

"When you don't have all the key players, or when you're tired, you can't really run. I'm a big boy, so it was hard (last game)," Tauave said. "We've been putting in the work this week. Coach is always saying, 'Watch the film, stop the run.' We did that."

Making an impact

With a deep running back group, highly-regarded true freshman Karsten Mack Jr. has had to be patient in getting on the field on offense. But Stanton and the rest of the coaching staff has been able to use him in a few different ways, namely on special teams.

The Texas native was a standout on kickoff coverage against Valley City State, twice tackling a Vikings return man. On one play, he made an unassisted tackle to pin the opponent on the 15-yard line.

Later in the game, Mack Jr. got in the game as a running back, and despite a fumble on the 2-yard line, ran hard and impressed coaches and teammates alike.

"He's a good kid. An awesome kid," Boone said. "All the running backs, we push each other. When we see him do that, it just makes us want to do better. Overall, he's a really good player. I expect big things from him in the future."