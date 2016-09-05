DSU's Sease, Johnson garner NSAA honors
Dickinson State linebacker Thomas Sease and kicker Cody Johnson were named the North Star Athletic Association defensive and special teams player of the week, respectively, according to a news release Monday.
Sease, a junior from Bismarck, tied for the team-high with 10 tackles in the No. 21-ranked Blue Hawks' 38-13 win over Valley City State on Saturday at the Biesiot Activities Center. Sease also recorded two tackles for a loss, 1.5 sacks and an interception, which he returned 25 yards to the Vikings' 5-yard line, setting up a touchdown.
Johnson, a freshman from Sidney, Mont., was 5 for 5 in extra point attempts on Saturday, and he added a 20-yard field goal, as well. He had seven kickoffs in the game, including two touchbacks, with a long of 65 yards.
Jacob Giles, a junior quarterback for Dakota (S.D.) State, was named the league's offensive player of the week after throwing for 317 yards and five touchdowns in a loss at Dordt (Iowa). He also rushed for a touchdown.