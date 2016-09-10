Blue Hawks golf second, third at home invite

The Dickinson State men’s and women’s golf teams finished third and second, respectively, out of three teams in the Dickinson State Fall Invite, which started Thursday at Pheasant Country Golf Course in South Heart and wrapped up Friday at Heart River Golf Course.

On the women’s side, Bismarck State College finished first with a score of 730. Dickinson State was second (759), and Valley City State came in third (804).

Natalee Hafer was the top Blue Hawk individual finisher with a combined score of 177, which put her in a third place tie. DSU’s Dyana Leon finished Leon came in sixth with an 179 final score.

Valley City State took the men’s tournament with a 596 mark, while Bismarck State College was second (626). DSU’s 646 score was last. Blue Hawk Zach Miller finished the tournament tied for second place overall with a 147 score, and had the highest finish of Blue hawks on the men’s or women’s side.

Results Friday

Dickinson State Fall Invite

Men’s team scores: 1, Valley City State 291. 2, Bismarck State College 301. 3, Dickinson State 313.

Men’s individual top 10: 1, Kyle Wiebe, Valley City State, 143. 2-tie, Zach Miller, DSU; Tyler Baukol, VCSU, 147. 4, Matthew Rueb, BSC, 150. 5, Connor Hellman, BSC, 151. 6-tie, Jeremie Pasitney, VCSU, 153; Jared Lentz VCSU, 153; Jack Zimmerman, BSC, 153. 9-tie, Jaret Lee, DSU, 154; Cameron Rall, VCSU, 154.

Other Dickinson finishers: 16, Parker Robinson, DSU, 171. 17, Seth Ehlang, DSU, 179. 18, AJ Locke, DSU, 182.

Women’s team scores: 1, Bismarck State College 730. 2, Dickinson State 759. 3, Valley City State 804.

Women’s individual top 10: 1, Nicole Heinitz, VCSU, 172. 2, Kylie Bergan, BSC, 174. 3-tie, Haley Christofferson, VCSU; Natalee Hafer, DSU, 177. 5, Aimee Kittilson, BSC, 178. 6, Dyana Leon, DSU, 179. 7, Lindsey Duben, BSC, 185. 8, Casey Pearson, DSU, 192. 9, Katelynn Hoggarth, BSC, 195. 10. Rachel Nantt, BSC, 198.

Other Dickinson finishers: 11, Alyssa Hildebrand, 201. 12, Jordan Sparby, 205. 13, Elle Milahov, 218. 15, Tiffany Benner, 221.