Blue Hawks turn in a perfect start to the bye week

Northwestern College's Joey Novotny (12) looks on as Dickinson State's Jamion Lindsey (5) celebrates his touchdown with Dalton Reid during the second quarter Saturday at the Biesiot Activities Center. (Parker Cotton / The Dickinson Press)

Or, more specifically, what a difference an improved offensive line and a healthy running game and defense can make.

After being forced to search for answers following their Aug. 27 loss to Montana Western, the Blue Hawks have responded with two gems, blowing out two quality opponents before conference play starts Sept. 24 against Presentation College at the Biesiot Activities Center.

And with a bye week nestled in between Saturday's win and their first North Star Athletic Association game, the timing could not have worked out better.

The last thing the Blue hawks wanted was to enter a week off on a downswing.

"It's a great feeling. It gives us confidence. It gives the whole team and the whole town confidence knowing that we're on the right path now after our first loss," wide receiver Jamion Lindsey said. "We were down about that game. But I'm glad that we got the job done. We let the people know Dickinson football is back."

From Sept. 24 to Nov. 5, the Blue Hawks are slated to play seven games, and all but one of them is a conference game. It's a stretch that will define DSU's season.

In preparation, head coach Pete Stanton said the players will have until Tuesday to recover, then it's back to nitpicking the places where improvement is possible.

"We're going to give the guys a couple of days off after that," Stanton said. "We're going to come back with the mindset of a big win and still knowing you can come back into practice and clean up what you need to."

Lindsey's goal

Lindsey has been a spark plug on offense this season. He's Kaler Ray's preeminent deep threat and his three receiving touchdowns lead all DSU wide receivers.

He often commands double teams, and against Northwestern (Iowa) College on Saturday, made the defense pay when they left him one on one.

Three games into his second and final season with the Blue Hawks, the senior said he's playing his best football yet. He also gave the reason why.

"In the spring, (offensive coordinator Jace Schillinger) told me he was going to give me a big opportunity this year," Lindsey said. "From there, I just knew I had to go 110 percent every day. Honestly, my goal is always to put a smile on coach Schillinger's face. When he's happy, I know I'm doing good, I know I got the job done. That just builds more trust between me and him. It means I'll be on the field."

On Saturday, after Lindsey broke free from a Red Raider cornerback for a 38-yard touchdown, he said he reached his goal.

"He was happy, he did smile," Lindsey said, laughing. "I know we have weapons on offense, so it feels good when he says, 'good job.'"