Dickinson State voted no. 23 in NAIA football poll

The first official NAIA Coaches’ Poll of the regular season was released Monday, and after a 2-1 start to Dickinson State’s season, the Blue Hawks find themselves still among the top 25.

They started the season ranked No. 21 in the preseason poll, and come in this week two spots lower, at No. 23.

The small slide is presumably to do with the their opening game loss to Montana Western, which leapfrogged ahead of the Blue Hawks from No. 25 in the preseason to No. 22 in the current poll.

Defending champion Marian (Ind.) holds onto the top spot after a 2-0 start. Morningside (Iowa), Saint Francis (Ill.), Baker (Kan.), and Doane (Neb.) make up the rest of the top five.

Five teams join the poll after being left on the preseason 25: no. 10 Eastern Oregon, no. 16 Missouri Valley, no. 19 MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.), no. 20 Concordia (Neg.), and no. 25 Rocky Mountain College (Mont.) are all newcomers.

Eastern Oregon, at 2-0, beat preseason no. 2 Southern Oregon and preseason no. 25 Montana Western to begin its season.