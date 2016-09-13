DSU kicker Cody Johnson honored again

Dickinson State kicker Cody Johnson received North Star Athletic Association Special Teams Player of the Week for second week in a row, according to a press release Monday.

The freshman knocked in all six of his PAT attempts in Saturday’s game against Northwestern (Iowa) College, and accounted for three touchbacks on kickoffs.

Johnson is now 12 of 12 on PAT attempts this season, and 1 of 2 on field goal attempts. He made a 20-yard field goal against Valley City State, and narrowly missed a 28-yard attempt against Northwestern.