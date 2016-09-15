Blue Hawks volleyball to honor Dan Stanton

The Blue Hawks are set to host "Stanton Strong Night," a chance to honor the late Dan Stanton — a former Miles City, Mont., football coach and brother of Dickinson State football head coach Pete Stanton.

Dan Stanton passed away on Sept. 13, 2015, after a battle with brain cancer, and in an impromptu act of support, on their next game a few days later, the Blue Hawks encouraged everyone in attendance to wear gray, the official color of brain cancer awareness.

A year later, with more time to plan, head coach Jenn Hartman, a Miles City native, said she is hoping for an even bigger outpour of support.

"We'd really like to get any many people there as possible," she said. "We'd like to pack the place in gray and get as many people showing support as we can."

Official gray "Stanton Strong" t-shirts can be bought for $15 at the Heritage Foundation Office or in Weinbergen Hall leading up to the game, which begins at 7 p.m. against Briarcrest College in Scott Gymnasium. All proceeds will be donated to the Dan Stanton Memorial Scholarship, which was set up by the Stanton family.

"We just really wanted to give back to a family that means a lot in the Dickinson community and in the Miles City community," Hartman said. "We're looking for a chance to go out there and play for a higher purpose, for Dan."