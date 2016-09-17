Search
    Blue Hawks volleyball outlasts Briercrest College

    By Parker Cotton Today at 1:03 a.m.

    Briercrest College took the Dickinson State volleyball team to five sets Friday at Scott Gymnasium, but after wasting a 2-0 set lead, the Blue Hawks were able to regroup for the 3-2 victory.

    DSU won the first two sets 25-22 and 25-21, respectively, before Briercrest — from Saskatchewan — took the next two 25-19 and 25-22. The Blue Hawks won the decisive fifth set 15-9.

    Danielle Boyette led the Blue Hawks in kills from her setter spot with 11, and she added 20 assists. Shyanne Gilcrest backed her up with nine kills, and Brenna Hansen and Ellie Hanser each added seven.

    DSU was able to secure the victory despite 16 service aces from Briercrest College.

    Dickinson State 3, Briercrest College 2

    BC  22  21  25  25  9—2

    DSU  25  25  19  22  15—3

    Kills: BC, Janae Rapley 13, Samantha Zacharias 11. DSU, Danielle Boyette 11, Shyanne Gilcrest 9, Brenna Hansen 7, Ellie Hanser 7, Shelby Gustafson 6, Kennedy Hildebrand 5.

    Blocks: BC, Emma Neustaedter 3, Zacharias 2. DSU, Gustafson 5, Boyette 3.

    Aces: BC, Rapley 7, Zacharias 3, Neustaedter 3, Adriana Dewar 2, Ashley Zacharias 1. DSU, Boyette 2, Keera Stookey 1, Shaylee Singleton 1.

    Digs: BC, Samantha Zacharias 12. DSU, Singleton 16, Kaitlyn Anderson 7, Boyette 6.

    Assists: BC, Ashley Zacharias 26. DSU, Boyette 20, Stookey 18.

