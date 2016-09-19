Dickinson State women’s golf 4th, men 7th at Jamestown

JAMESTOWN — Paced by Dyana Leon’s 16th-place finish, the Dickinson State women’s golf team placed fourth on Monday at the Jamestown Invitational at Jamestown Country Club.

Leon had a two-day score of 190 to lead the Blue Hawks women, who finished with a team score of 811. Natalee Hafer finished at 194 for 18th place, and Elle Milahov shot a 206 over two rounds for 22nd place. Alyssa Hildebrand and Casey Pearson placed 25th and 29th, respectively, with scores of 222 and 237.

Minot State took the women’s team title with a two-day score of 643, led by Miriam Dumes and Aliece Pierce in the top two spots at 153 and 163.

On the men’s side, DSU placed seventh among the eight teams with a score of 687.

Zach Miller led the Blue Hawks with a 155 over two rounds (79 and 76) for 15th place, and Jaret Lee backed him up at 160 (77 and 83) to finish tied for 24th. Parker Robinson came in at 172, and A.J. Locke shot a 200.

The University of Jamestown took the men’s team title by one stroke over the University of Manitoba, 602-603.

Cody Reynolds, a freshman at Minot State and a former golfer at Minot High, won the men’s individual competition, thanks in large part to an albatross (double-eagle) on hole No. 17 that broke a three-way tie. After his first shot on the hole landed in the fairway, Reynolds used a 3-iron from 245 yards out to accomplish the rare feat. Reynolds shot a 69 on Sunday and a 72 on Monday to finish at 3-under par for the tournament, the only golfer to score under par.