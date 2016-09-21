Dickinson State volleyball opens conference play with win

ABERDEEN, S.D. — Dickinson State volleyball picked up a win Tuesday against Presentation College, taking a decisive fifth set by a 15-8 tally.

The win for the Blue Hawks was the third of the season, second in a row, and first conference win in their opening North Star Athletic Association match.

Danielle Boyette paced Dickinson State with 15 kills, 23 assists and eight digs. Shaylee Singleton added 20 digs, two aces and four assists, while Keera Stookey led the team with 30 assists.

Dickinson State University 3, Presentation College 2

DSU 20 25 25 22 15—3

PC 25 18 18 25 8—2

Kills: DSU, Danielle Boyette 15, Brenna Hansen 12, Shelby Gustafson 11. PC, Maria Nightingale 17, Michaela Kranz 9, Jacey Holst 8.

Blocks: DSU, Boyette 2, Tessa Sian 2, Gustafson 2. PC, Haylee Biel 4, Nightingale 3, Jordyn Dekker 2.

Aces: DSU, Shaylee Singleton 2, Alli Hert 2. PC, Abigail Wahl 5, Mallori Rabenberg 1, Maddie Goetz 1.

Digs: DSU, Singleton 20, Keera Stookey 11, Boyette 8. PC, Rabenberg 14, Wahl 10, Natasha Lee 8.

Assists: DSU, Stookey 30, Boyette 23, Singleton 4. PC, Wahl 23, Goetz 20, Rabenberg 2.