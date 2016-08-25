FARGO—Forgive Tanner Volson if he gets up around 5 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, and heads to the North Dakota State weight room. Don't bat an eye if he leaves the Sanford Health Athletic Complex and heads to work at a local landscape company.

If there are some heavy bricks to throw, constant shoveling to attend to or a front loader that needs an operator, he's your man. The on-site manager, however, needs to know that the Bison sophomore needs to be at Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome about three hours before NDSU plays Charleston Southern University (S.C.) in the annual FCS Kickoff at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

Volson won't be doing those things, of course, but if he did, it wouldn't be out of the norm. That was his summer routine and the day-to-day grind is paying off when he gets his first career start at center.

"It's kind of a reward, to be able to step into a position," Volson said. "It's a feeling that you've done something that is finally paying off."

Volson is taking the place of returning starter Austin Kuhnert, who is serving a two-game NCAA academic suspension. The last time Volson started was three years ago in a North Dakota high school 9-man game in which his Drake-Anamoose team played the St. John Woodchucks.

The 6-foot-4, 302-pound Volson is from Balfour, N.D., where he learned his work habits as kid. At the least, it made for an easier adjustment to college.

"I'm used to working all day long, where I come from back home, that's what i did," he said. "It's hard but it pays off."

Volson, who played in 15 games a year ago and mostly on special teams, won't be the only new face in the regular rotation on the offensive line. Sophomore Colin Conner is getting his first career start at left tackle with freshman Zack J. Johnson is slated to get in the game behind him.

"I think we have a nice seven- to eight-man rotation right now," said head coach Chris Klieman. "We have a lot of different combinations that we're practicing with."

The junior Kuhnert started 14 of the 15 games last season. Junior Zack Ziemer started for the injured Kuhnert the game he missed and Klieman said Ziemer will also see some plays at center against the Buccaneers.

"We always say man down, man up," Volson said. "You just have to step in, do your best and do what you do. I hope I live up to what I'm supposed to do and live up to the expectation of past linemen who have played here."