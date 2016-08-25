GRAND FORKS, N.D.—The University of North Dakota announced Thursday the 18-member Intercollegiate Athletic Committee, a group asked to provide recommendations on the athletic department's $1.4 million budget shortfall for the 2016 fiscal year.

Nine of the 18 members, appointed by the University Senate, are faculty representatives. The IAC is a longstanding committee at UND, where members' terms vary in length depending on their category of appointment.

Athletic department representatives include athletic director Brian Faison, faculty athletics representative Sue Jeno, deputy director of athletics and senior women's administrator Daniella Irle and men's and women's cross country coach Dick Clay.

Of the three student representatives, two are athletes: senior swimmer and Bismarck native Mckenzie Jeske and Edina, Minn., senior track and field thrower Ian Collins.

Of the two alumni representatives, one is Lowell Schweigert, the brother of UND football coach Bubba Schweigert.

UND President Mark Kennedy told the committee he wants recommendations by Nov. 1.

The full committee is listed below:

Faculty Representatives: Alycia Cummings (College of Arts & Sciences), Tanis Walch (College of Education & Human Development), Janna Schill (School of Medicine & Health Sciences), Thomasine Heitkamp (College of Nursing & Professional Disciplines), Kimberly Kenville (John D. Odegard School of Aerospace Sciences), Eric Murphy (School of Medicine & Health Sciences), Mark Askelson (John D. Odegard School of Aerospace Sciences), Cherie Graves (School of Medicine & Health Sciences), Gary Schindler (School of Medicine & Health Sciences)

Faculty Athletic Representative: Sue Jeno

Athletic Coach Representative: Dick Clay

Athletic Staff: Brian Faison, Daniella Irle

Alumni Representatives: Jessica Sobolik, Lowell Schweigert

Student Representatives: Nicolas Hanson, Mckenzie Jeske, Ian Collins