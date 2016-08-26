ESPN Broadcaster and former Texas coach Mack Brown talks about the NDSU championship run in FCS football while talking with the media from the Fargodomeon Friday, August 26, 2016. David Samson / The Forum

FARGO—Mack Brown won a national title at the top level of college football and the former Texas head coach thinks North Dakota State should stay put.

The Bison, who have won an unprecedented five consecutive Division I FCS national championships, open their season against Charleston Southern at 6:36 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome.

Brown will serve as the color analyst for ESPN, which will televise the FCS Kickoff game.

"I think (the Bison) stay where they are. It's about winning, it's about character, it's about academics," Brown said on the game's eve outside the NDSU football offices in the Fargodome. "It's working for them. Why would you ever even think about changing it? You want to be the best at what you do, and right now, they are the best program in FCS and it's not even any question."

The Bison have a 71-5 record over the previous five seasons, including four wins against Division I FBS opponents. They have five consecutive wins against FBS teams.

That success has some clamoring for the Bison to move to the FBS level. In recent years, former FCS powers like Appalachian State and Georgia Southern have made the move to FBS.

Brown was the head coach at Appalachian State in 1983. In 2013, the Mountaineers started their transition to FBS from FCS. They were the first team to win three consecutive FCS national titles (2005, 2006, 2007).

"I told Appalachian if I was them I'd stay, keep winning national championships at their level because that's what it's all about. You want to win, you want to compete," Brown said. "You'll have a great experience for your fans and your university and your players. How does it get any better than that?"

Brown led the Texas Longhorns to the FBS national championship for the 2005 season. The Longhorns rallied to beat Southern California 41-38 in the BCS National Championship Game at the Rose Bowl.

Brown is impressed that NDSU has been able to maintain a national championship level for half a decade.

"What the guys have done here is just unbelievable ... five straight national championships. You always say you can't repeat, well these guys have done it," Brown said. "They've stayed humble and they've stayed hungry and it's very, very difficult to do."

Brown said he has a "large bank of knowledge" about NDSU football. He worked with former Bison coach Darrell Mudra at Florida State in the 1970s. Mudra was a head coach at NDSU in the 1960s and led the team to a national title in 1965.

Brown also said he's friends with Craig Bohl, who led the Bison to three FCS national championships (2011, 2012, 2013) before taking the head job at Wyoming.

"Craig Bohl is a dear friend," Brown said. "Craig is a guy that I watched and followed."

Brown predicts the college football structure will change in the next 5 to 10 years with the Power Five conferences breaking away from the rest of Division I.

"It will probably be a system where maybe there's this Power Five group and then everybody else," Brown said. "But I think that true college football right now is at the FCS level and it's fun to watch."

As for Saturday's NDSU-Charleston Southern game, Brown is looking forward to experience the atmosphere in the Fargodome.

"I'm looking forward to the noise. I hope they can't hear us at all," Brown said with a laugh. "The (team) entrance is supposedly unbelievable."