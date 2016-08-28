FARGO -- This ESPN FCS Kickoff series puts your team in a million living rooms and laptops across the country. It also makes for some stirring college football drama.

Last year, Montana won on the last play to beat North Dakota State in the game a week before everybody else played their opener. The Bison got some redemption in that category, of sorts, Saturday night.

The 24-17 win in overtime over a gritty Charleston Southern team gave the Bison a 1-0 record, which is the biggest statistic of them all of course.

“That was a tough feeling last year after Montana,” said Bison quarterback Easton Stick. “We always say, it’s hard to get wins in college football with the schedule we play. We’re going to enjoy these 24 hours.”

It wasn’t the best of offensive shows and the first order of practice in the coming two weeks may be to address a speed issue. Charleston Southern could shake it and bake it. On defense.

It made for an enjoyable slobberknocker at Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome and it went to overtime for the first time in NDSU’s indoor football history.

Running back King Frazier scored on NDSU’s first play from 25 yards, leaving the Bison defense to stop the Buccaneers from scoring. Four plays netted nothing and NDSU left the 18,881 fans enjoying a day that included raising a title banner for the fifth straight year.

“It wasn’t perfect, but son of a gun, a win is a win and college football wins are hard to come by,” said Bison head coach Chris Klieman. “Give credit where it should be, Charleston Southern played with tremendous athleticism and they played physical. But our poised show there. It was a bad feeling we had at this time last year in Montana.”

What did we learn? It was a lesson for everybody in green and yellow that it may take some time replacing No. 11 in some key situations. Carson Wentz and his veteran status is in the NFL and the keys were handed to the sophomore Stick.

The bottom line is he’s now 9-0 as a starter. And, really, it was return to normalcy for a Bison quarterback. Not everybody can be the second pick in the NFL Draft.

It appeared the Bison were headed for the game winner in regulation getting the ball with 2:53 left. Lance Dunn’s 11-yard run started the drive. Stick hit RJ Urzendowski for 12 yards to midfield. Stick went right for 10 yards to the CSU 40 with 1:31 remaining. It was all looking like clockwork, a last-possession march to win the game, but Darrius Shepherd dropped a first down pass and Jack Plankers was called for holding.

It turned NDSU into a fourth-and-5 with 27 seconds remaining at the Buccaneer 35-yard line. Stick and his receiver didn’t hook up and Troy McGowens picked it off with the look of a pick-six and shocking winner the other way. He made to the Bison 40-yard line with 18 seconds remaining.

“I think the mindset was going down and score and win the game,” Stick said. “You can’t look at it any other way.”

The Bison had to sweat out a missed 51-yard field goal that had the distance, but crept just wide left. CSU head coach Jamie Chadwell wondered if a dome employee put some more juice in the air conditioners on the play.

Overtime.

Frazier’s run erased some tough minutes. Remember those days when Wentz had so much time to throw that a thunderstorm could have rolled through from the snap until he finally found somebody open? They were non-existent in the first half, with Stick relegated to quick slants or flat passes.

It’s early, we know, but the offense had a rusty look to it and the offensive line looked like it was wearing concrete shoes. Slow.

There was no consistent surge whatsoever against Charleston Southern by a Bison front line that had the Buccaneers’ outsized by a large margin. In this case, the quickness of Charleston was superior.

A 52-yard field goal by Cam Pedersen that hit the crossbar and went over saved the first half somewhat for the Bison. It was a 3-3 tie with the NDSU offensive coaches not getting to the locker room fast enough. Stick was sacked three times and the Bison averaged 3.3 yards per rushing play. Untimely penalties killed a couple of drives.

What did Craig Bohl once say? They weren’t trying to suck, but something needed to be done.

For starters, Bruce Anderson perhaps needed more than two carries, although it’s hard to spread the wealth to the backfield when first downs are not a consistent commodity. Shepherd was the leading rusher in the first two quarters and it took just one carry for 19 yards on a jet sweep to do it.

But hope sprung anew on the first series of the third quarter. Stick equalled Shepherd’s first half run with a 19-yarder on the second play, a drive that ended with a 23-yard touchdown pass to Shepherd on third-and-10.

It tied it at 10-10 after Charleston Southern scored quickly to open the half.

But NDSU’s next two possessions each produced just one first down and it was a tussle heading into the final 15 minutes.

A 47-yard touchdown pass from Stick to his high school teammate, Urzendowski, was looking like a potential game-winner. It made it 17-10 and the way the Bison defense was playing, it appeared to be a capable lead.

Then it was looking like an interception return for a touchdown.

Then it was looking like a game-winning field goal for CSU.

“We’re just going to take the experience and build off it rest of the season,” said CSU running back Mike Holloway. “But I do think we put the Big South (Conference) on the map.”

Then came overtime.

Stick’s numbers ended up OK. He was 17 of 27 for 194 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

“I missed plenty of things, a lot to go back and watch tape and a great deal to learn from,” Stick said. “Having this bye week will be huge, for me and all of our guys to learn from.”

Said Klieman: “He made some really good plays and had some throws he probably doesn’t like. Let’s let the film play that out.”