UND to reinstate men's golf program

GRAND FORKS — UND athletic director Brian Faison announced this morning that the UND men's golf program has secured the necessary external funding in order to be reinstated for fiscal years 2017 and 2018.

The athletics department had announced in April that it was discontinuing its men's golf and baseball programs as part of the University's overall budget restructuring process.

This summer, the men's golf program was given a deadline of Aug. 30 to raise $70,823 in cash or pledges in order to be reinstated for this school year and a June 1, 2017, deadline to raise $73,589 in cash or pledges to continue for the 2017-18 school year.

Cash and pledges in excess of the funding goals were raised by the Fore UND Golf Campaign that was led by alumni, former letterwinners, and friends of the program.

"I would like to thank the University of North Dakota, UND Athletics, the UND Alumni Association & Foundation, and the Fore UND Golf Campaign for helping the men's golf program at UND," UND men's golf coach Tim Swanson said in a press release. "The student-athletes are looking forward to getting back on the golf course and competing for the UND Fighting Hawks."

In spring 2016, the university went through a budget reduction process that resulted in a $21.5 million reshaping of the school's budget. As a result of that process, the elimination of UND's baseball and men's golf programs was proposed and approved.

Then-interim President Ed Schafer indicated a willingness to consider plans for the possible reinstatement of baseball and men's golf based upon the ability to attract sustainable external funding. University officials met and worked with supporters and reviewed potential fundraising plans. It was ultimately determined that there was not a workable plan that would generate enough revenue to sustain the baseball program.

Men's golf, however, submitted a plan to President Schafer which he believed had the ability to attract the sustainable external funding necessary to reinstate the golf program if funding deadlines were met.

The plan also calls for an endowment that will be required to sustain men's golf for the 2018-19 school year and beyond.

"I want to congratulate the Fore UND Golf Campaign members for getting this fundraising done in such a short period of time," Faison said in a press release. "The way the student-athletes and Coach Swanson have handled an incredibly difficult situation has been impressive."