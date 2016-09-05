North Dakota State senior linebacker Nick DeLuca warms up before kick off against Charleston Southern on Saturday, August 27, 2016, at the Fargodome. (David Samson / Forum News Service)

Eastern Washington Eagles wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) makes a touchdown catch against Washington State Cougars defensive lineman Samson Ebukam (3) during the second half at Martin Stadium on Saturday. (Photo by James Snook-USA TODAY Sports)

FARGO—The sea of big-time non-conference matchups in the FCS will be of tidal wave proportions Saturday starting at Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome. Eastern Washington is coming to town.

About an hour and a half later, Montana and Northern Iowa will kick it off at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls, Iowa.

Those four teams make up the last six FCS national titles, four of the best stadium atmospheres in the subdivision and traditions that go back decades. Two teams, Eastern and UNI, are coming off wins over major FBS conference foes last week, with the Eagles beating Washington State 45-42 and the Panthers knocking off Iowa State 25-20.

It's almost like playoff time in early September.

"I think they're great," said Bison head coach Chris Klieman of the matchups. "Unbelievably tough schedule. You go from Charleston Southern and their option stuff and then you flip the page against a prolific passing game. They are some great matchups for us. You look at the top 10 and we play five of them."

The rest: a 24-17 win over Charleston Southern on Aug. 27, vs. Illinois State on Oct. 1, vs. South Dakota State on Oct. 15 and at UNI on Oct. 29. That doesn't include the FBS game at Iowa on Sept. 17.

The Bison will go into the Eastern game ranked No. 1 in both the STATS.com media and FCS coaches polls. The Eagles, after a 6-5 season a year ago, appear to be back on track to compete for Big Sky Conference supremacy.

And in Cooper Kupp, the Bison will arguably face one of the best receivers they'll ever see. He had 12 receptions for 206 yards and three touchdowns against Washington State. If that wasn't enough, he completed a pass for 22 yards.

The Pac-12 Conference Cougars had no answer.

Neither did Big 12 Iowa State, which lost to UNI for the third time in five years. The University of Richmond, a team the Bison beat in the playoffs last year at the Fargodome, defeated Virginia of the Atlantic Coast Conference 37-20.

"There's so much parity in all of college football," Klieman said. "There's not as much discrepancy as some people might think between the FBS and FCS. South Dakota State, I was happy to see them go toe-to-toe against TCU. It's great for our league, playing as well as we are against the big boys."

It appears NDSU may be relatively healthy for Eastern Washington. Klieman said middle linebacker Nick DeLuca was expected to practice in pads on Monday—nine days after injuring his shoulder in the overtime win over Charleston Southern.

"He's practicing today and that's a good sign," Klieman said. "Our hope is over the next three days we'll learn a lot more. But the fact he's practicing leads me to believe he'll have the opportunity to play. ... If he was not practicing until Wednesday I would be a little more nervous but he's practicing today."

Up next: Eastern Washington at NDSU

When: 2:30 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 10]

Where: Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome

TV: NBC N.D. Network / ESPN 3

Radio: 107.9-FM