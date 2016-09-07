UND FOOTBALL: Getting up to speed against the Falcons

GRAND FORKS, N.D.—The North Dakota football program technically hasn't been going through conditioning drills during practice this week at Memorial Stadium.

But there has been a lot of out-of-gas Fighting Hawks.

UND, hoping to mimic Bowling Green's up-tempo offense, has been speeding in and out of the offensive huddle to help the defense adjust to the Falcons' version of the Air-Raid passing attack.

UND and Bowling Green will meet in Bowling Green, Ohio, at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Doyt Perry Stadium. The game will be streamed online at ESPN3 and available on WDAY/Z Xtra statewide in North Dakota.

"Tempo is going to be a big change from our first game," UND coach Bubba Schweigert said. "Bowling Green is committed to playing that high-speed tempo. So you change the way you practice and talk to your guys about how it will be fast but you have to stay calm."

Schweigert said Bowling Green often allows roughly 10 seconds between snaps.

"You have to let go of the previous play and look forward," Schweigert said. "You have to really be focused."

Bowling Green is coached by first-year head coach Mike Jinks, who arrived in Ohio after a three-year stint as an assistant at Texas Tech.

The Falcons are the defending Mid-American Conference champions after a 10-4 season. The Falcons beat Northern Illinois 34-14 in the MAC title game before losing 58-27 to Georgia Southern in the GoDaddy Bowl in Mobile, Ala. Bowling Green was coached last season by Dino Babers, who left the program to take the head job at Syracuse.

The Falcons are looking to get back on track after a blowout loss at the hands of Ohio State (77-10). Bowling Green's lone touchdown came on an interception returned for a touchdown early in the game.

Bowling Green quarterback James Knapke was 12-for-33 for 110 yards and two interceptions against the Buckeyes.

"Our biggest focus is three and outs and getting off the field," said UND defensive end Drew Greely, who had 1.5 sacks last week against Stony Brook. "They play very fast. But with our conditioning program, we put ourselves in the best position condition-wise to play a fast-paced offense like that."

Jinks knows the Fighting Hawks will try to slow the pace.

"They'll try to grind it out and keep the ball away," Jinks said. "They're a disciplined football team. We have our hands full."

Jinks said he's mindful of the occasional FCS success against FBS opponents. UND beat FBS member Wyoming in Week 1 in 2015.

"Every win at this level is a tough one," Jinks said. "That's why you have to cherish it and take advantage of your opportunities."