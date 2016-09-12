FARGO — Two major questions remained for North Dakota State on Monday after the overtime win over Eastern Washington on Saturday: How banged up are the Bison? And what exactly is an illegal block below the waist?

Bison head coach Chris Klieman had the answer for neither. NDSU had 13 penalties for 137 yards against the Eagles with three of those being the illegal block, a personal foul that costs a team 15 yards. NDSU had one illegal block that was declined by Eastern and also had four holding penalties.

Klieman said foremost his team needs to clean up the infractions. But he also had questions on a few others.

"I know this, we don't win five national championships without the same blocking scheme that we had on Saturday," he said. "And I'll just say that. I think we're blocking the same way, it's just maybe subjective on how you want to see it. Is it a chop block or not?"

Klieman said he had yet to hear back from the Missouri Valley Football Conference office in getting a clarification on the matter. If they were determined to be illegal blocks in film review, then the coaches need to do a better job of teaching the fundamentals, he said.

"If they're not, then we're going to keep doing what we're doing because it's been successful for the five years that I've been here," he said.

Either way, there's not much time to figure out blocking schemes considering who's next on the schedule. The Bison travel to the University of Iowa on Saturday in what arguably could be the best opponent they've ever played.

The Hawkeyes are coming off a Rose Bowl appearance and are a major threat to repeat as Big Ten Conference division champions. The 11 a.m. kickoff on ESPN2 will be played at 70,585-seat Kinnick Stadium.

It's uncertain how healthy NDSU will be. Safeties Robbie Grimsley and Eric Bachmeier left the game with unspecified injuries as did cornerback Jaylaan Wimbush. All three were still on the two-deep depth chart for Saturday.

"Some guys are pretty banged up," Klieman said.

He said he would know more on Tuesday as to their availability.

If NDSU's backups are needed against Iowa, they will not go into the game with much playing experience. That is the downside to having two tough non-conference opponents, Klieman said. Charleston Southern and Eastern Washington were both ranked in the top 10 of the FCS polls when the Bison played them.

"The negative part of having two great competitive games is we didn't get a chance to see some of the depth and that obviously is something we're going to need as we get into Valley play," Klieman said. "That's something we're a little nervous about in that we played X amount of guys on defense and X amount of guys on offense and that probably is not going to change a whole lot this week."

After all, it's all about winning every week of the football season. At 2-0, NDSU retained it's No. 1 ranking in both polls on Monday and those two wins could come back into play in November if the Bison have a successful league season.

"It's so important to win those inter-conference battles," Klieman said, "but having those Ws under our belt probably affected us in developing depth."