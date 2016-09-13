'No-brainer' to move championship games from N.C., NCAA says

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C — The decision to move seven college championship sporting events out of North Carolina due to a state law deemed discriminatory to lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people was a "proverbial no-brainer," the president of the NCAA said on Tuesday.

The NCAA’s move to relocate the games, including two rounds of the prominent Division I men's basketball tournament set for Greensboro in March, came after the NBA last month yanked its 2017 All-Star Game from the state in protest of the law.

"Fairness and inclusion are right at the heart of what the NCAA does and what universities do," NCAA President Mark Emmert said on "CBS This Morning." "And so for our university presidents, this was the proverbial no-brainer."

North Carolina in March became the only state in the country to require transgender people to use bathrooms in government buildings and public schools that correspond with the sex listed on their birth certificate.

The Republican-backed law, known as House Bill 2 or H.B. 2, also blocked local government measures aimed at protecting lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people from discrimination.