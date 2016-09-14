GRAND FORKS — As the NFL regular season opened last weekend, former UND linebacker Will Ratelle was back in Grand Forks.

After playing in four preseason games with the Atlanta Falcons, Ratelle and the Falcons reached an injury settlement and parted ways.

Now, Ratelle is rehabbing his injured ankle and hoping to get another shot at fullback in the NFL.

“I’m working out as much as I can to get in shape for another opportunity,” Ratelle said.

Ratelle said he considers himself a free agent currently, although he can’t sign with a team for six weeks, per the injury settlement.

Ratelle, a 5-foot-10, 250-pound Edina, Minn., native, says he can’t run and jump right now but he’s able to walk without a limp. He’s hoping to be jogging by the end of the week.

“I’m just taking it day by day and see how I feel,” Ratelle said. “I think it’ll be OK.”

Ratelle now is playing the waiting game to see if an NFL team comes calling.

“I think someone will give me another opportunity,” Ratelle said. “All I can do now is get healthy.”

Ratelle, who led UND with 110 tackles in 2015, said the transition from defense to offense has been tough.

“I didn’t realize how hard it would be to learn an offense,” Ratelle said. “With my experience on defense, I thought defense would be a harder scheme than offense … which I found out later not to be the case.

“For the offense, you get in the huddle, you get 15 words thrown at you and you decipher all that. When the ball’s snapped, you have to understand what your job is and that all changes based on fronts and safety rotations.”

Ratelle finished his time with the Falcons with two catches for 24 yards.

“It was a cool experience,” Ratelle said. “The best way to describe it was intense. The days are long, a lot longer than college fall camp. But the coaching staff makes sure guys are fresh and healthy. Most of the guys were pretty good dudes: Julio Jones, Matt Ryan, Devonta Freeman. They made the experience pretty good.”

Ratelle had a whirlwind experience between his third and fourth preseason games.

After Atlanta’s third preseason game Aug. 25 against the Miami Dolphins, Ratelle was cut on the following day on Friday.

After he was released, Ratelle drove from Atlanta to Minneapolis. He split up the drive by staying in St. Louis. Not long after he reached Minneapolis on Sunday, the New York Jets called Ratelle and gave him a tryout.

Ratelle flew to New York on Monday. But after the Jets had indicated they weren’t going to sign Ratelle immediately, he was called by the Falcons and re-signed for the final preseason game.

“That was a crazy five or six days,” Ratelle said. “That was a stressful time.”