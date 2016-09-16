Five things to know about the University of Iowa

Iowa Hawkeyes athletics director Gary Barta and deputy athletics director Gene Taylor stand on the sideline during the second half of their game against the Iowa State Cyclones in the Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series Saturday, Sept. 12, 2015 at the Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. (Brian Ray/hawkeyesports.com)

Here are five things you may not have known about the University of Iowa, whose football team hosts North Dakota State in an 11 a.m. game Saturday, Sept. 17.

1

Located in Iowa City (population 67,862), the University of Iowa was founded in 1847. It is the oldest university in the state of Iowa.

2

Iowa's mascot, Herky the Hawk, once got into a fight with a University of Minnesota marching band drummer during a cold, late November 1997 game in Iowa City. Herky threw a cup of water on the drummer who was using Herky's head as a drum. The drummer tackled Herky, who then punched the drummer in the face breaking his glasses.

3

Notable alumni include: The late Gene Wilder, a comedic film and TV actor who starred in movies like "Young Frankenstein," "Blazing Saddles" and "Willy Wonka" plus former NBC Nighlight News anchor Tom Brokaw and novelist John Irving who wrote the book "The World According to Garp."

4

Kinnick Stadium, with a capacity of 70,585, has been home to Iowa football games since it opened in 1929 as Iowa Stadium. It was renamed Kinnick Stadium in 1977, for Nile Kinnick who was an Iowa football player who won the 1939 Heisman Trophy.

5

Iowa athletic director Gary Barta and deputy director of athletics Gene Taylor have strong North Dakota State ties. Barta was a backup quarterback for the 1983, 1985 and 1986 Bison teams that won Division II national titles. Taylor was NDSU's athletic director for 13 years before taking the Iowa job two years ago.