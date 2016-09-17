Bison upset No. 13-ranked Iowa 23-21

North Dakota State Bison quarterback Easton Stick (12) celebrates after the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium. North Dakota State won 23-21. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

IOWA CITY, Iowa—North Dakota State went into Kinnick Stadium Saturday afternoon, Sept. 17, and blew the house down.

Cam Pedersen's 37-yard field goal as time expired gave the Bison a 23-21 stunner in what could be considered the biggest win in school history. The University of Iowa came in the 13th-ranked team in the FBS.

It came one drive after the Hawkeyes stopped a two-point conversion pass with 3:41 left in the game.

NDSU pulled within a point on a seven-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Easton Stick to Chase Morlock. Instead of going for the tie, the Bison went for the win. But Stick, while scrambling, had his pass tipped near the goal line.

The Bison touchdown was a power-based 15-play, 80-yard march that took 8 minutes and 39 seconds.

The NDSU defense held, however, getting a third down sack with 2 minutes remaining and took over at its 35-yard line.

Stick took the first play 29 yards to the Iowa 37. A pass to RJ Urzendowski got 10 more yards with 1:03 left. After two more plays, the Bison called time out with five seconds left to set up the field goal attempt.

NDSU took this game to the fourth quarter, with an effective rushing game in the third quarter helping its cause. After a 14-7 halftime deficit, the Bison drew even on the heels of a 35-yard run by Lance Dunn to the Iowa 3-yard line.

King Frazier scored from the 2-yard line a couple of plays later.

Iowa, however, came back to regain a 21-14 advantage going 70 yards in 10 plays, getting a nine-yard touchdown pass from quarterback C.J. Beathard to Matt VandeBerg. That came on third-and-goal.

NDSU did what it had to do to keep it close in the first half. The big play was provided by a couple of linebackers when Pierre Gee-Tucker tackled Beathard just as he was about to throw. The short deflection went right into the awaiting arms of MJ Stump and he took it 21 yards for the touchdown.

It gave the Bison a 7-0 lead after one quarter. The Hawkeyes, however, came back on a 30-yard pass from Beathard to Riley McCarron on fourth down and a 14-yard touchdown toss to VandeBerg to take a 14-7 halftime lead.