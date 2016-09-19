Search
    NDSU's DeLuca to have season-ending shoulder surgery

    By Jeff Kolpack Today at 12:56 p.m.
    Nick DeLuca of North Dakota State tackles LeShun Daniels of Iowa during their football game Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016, in Iowa City, Iowa. (Michael Vosburg / Forum Photo Editor)

    FARGO — North Dakota State lost its best defensive player for the rest of the season. Head coach Chris Klieman announced Monday, Sept. 19, middle linebacker Nick DeLuca will have season-ending surgery to address a shoulder injury.

    DeLuca will apply for a medical hardship and Klieman said the hope is he'll return next season. The senior, who played as a true freshman, has a torn labrum suffered in the season opener against Charleston Southern, but still played with it the last two games.

    Klieman said he believes it will be at least four months before DeLuca can begin rehabilitation.

    His departure means junior Matt Plank will take over at linebacker.

    Explore related topics:sportscollegeNick DelUcaNDSU BisonSportsCollegeBison footballCollege football
    Jeff Kolpack
    Jeff Kolpack covers North Dakota State athletics, the Fargo Marathon and golf for The Forum. His blog can be accessed at www.bisonmedia.areavoices.com. On the radio, Kolpack & Izzo sports talk show runs from 9-11 a.m. every Saturday morning. April through August, the WDAY Golf Show with Jeff Kolpack runs from 8-9 a.m.
    jkolpack@forumcomm.com
