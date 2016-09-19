Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Lechler named MVFC Lineman of the Week

    By Parker Cotton Today at 10:49 p.m.

    Beach native and current North Dakota State offensive lineman Landon Lechler was named the Missouri Valley Football Conference Offensive Lineman of the Week on Monday.

    In NDSU’s upset of FBS No.13-ranked Iowa on Saturday, Lechler, a senior, had five knockdowns and didn’t allow a sack or a quarterback hurry in 70 snaps. He also helped Bison running backs compile 239 yards rushing on 4.9 yards per carry.

    Lechler is a 2012 graduate of Beach High School, where he was a two-time all-region first team player for the Buccaneers.

    Explore related topics:sportscollegeLandon LechlerNorth Dakota State Bisonnorth dakota state footballbeach buccaneersHigh school footballCollege footballBeach football
    Parker Cotton

    Cotton is the sports editor at The Press, where he covers the area's high schools. He came to The Press as the Multimedia Editor in May 2015 after graduating from the University of Northern Colorado with his master's degree in Sociological Practice. He holds undergraduate degrees in Journalism and Sociology from UNC, as well. 

    pcotton@thedickinsonpress.com
    (701) 456-1214
    Advertisement
    randomness