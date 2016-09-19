Lechler named MVFC Lineman of the Week

Beach native and current North Dakota State offensive lineman Landon Lechler was named the Missouri Valley Football Conference Offensive Lineman of the Week on Monday.

In NDSU’s upset of FBS No.13-ranked Iowa on Saturday, Lechler, a senior, had five knockdowns and didn’t allow a sack or a quarterback hurry in 70 snaps. He also helped Bison running backs compile 239 yards rushing on 4.9 yards per carry.

Lechler is a 2012 graduate of Beach High School, where he was a two-time all-region first team player for the Buccaneers.