Midgets swimming qualifies 3 for state at first meet

MINOT — Three members of the Dickinson High girls swimming and diving team qualified for the state meet on Saturday in the Midgets’ first meet of the season at Minot High School.

Korie Riely placed fourth in the 500 meter freestyle in 6 minutes, 1.60 seconds, earning her a ticket to the state competition. Joining her early on is Brianna Ashworth, who placed fourth in the 200 individual medley (2:28.42) and sixth in the 100 breaststroke (1:16.25), qualifying in both events. Katie Jankowski also qualified after taking third in the 50 freestyle in 27.06 seconds.

“It’s a great start to the season. I’m excited to see what we end up doing the rest of the way,” said Mike Sullivan, the team’s interim head coach in place of Jenna Wolf this season. “A bunch of the girls had some really good times.”

As a team, the Midgets placed fifth at the meet on Saturday with 256 points. Bismarck Century took the top spot with 641 points.

Riely was also eighth in the 200 freestyle (2:15.17), and Jankowski was eighth in the 100 breaststroke (1:19.09).

Jaydin Decker placed fifth in the one-meter diving with 149.05 points. Kara Wanner was ninth in the 500 freestyle in 6:23.37. Haley Rodakowski was sixth in the 100 freestyle (1:01.63) and ninth in the 50 freestyle (28.60). Hannah Rathgeber was sixth in the 100 butterfly in 1:11.09.

Team scores: 1, Bismarck Century, 641. 2, Minot, 425. 3, Williston, 369. 4, Bismarck High, 289. 5, Dickinson, 256. 6, Bismarck Legacy, 243.

50 freestyle: 1, Emma Hepper, B, 25.20. 3, Katie Jankowski, D, 27.06.

100 backstroke: 1, Abby Bourgois, C, 1:04.51. 13, Jaydin Decker, D, 1:16.00.

100 breaststroke: 1, Jenny Logan, W, 1:09.85. 6, Brianna Ashworth, D, 1:16.25.

100 butterfly: 1, Bourgois, C, 1:05.10. 6, Hannah Rathgeber, D, 1:11.09.

100 freestyle: 1, Lexi Duchsherer, C, 57.64. 6, Haley Rodakowski, D, 1:01.63.

200 freestyle: 1, Rylie Webb, M, 2:03.52. 8, Korie Riely, D, 2:15.17.

200 individual medley: 1, Vanessa Herrmann, C, 2:15.00. 4, Ashworth, D, 2:28.42.

200 medley relay: 1, Tess Sether, Carly Palmer, Herrmann, Duchsherer, C, 1:55.46. 11, Reilley Meyer, Gracie Morel, Savanna Baranko, Sydne Beld, D, 2:31.55.

500 freestyle: 1, Herrmann, C, 5:29.80. 4, Riely, D, 6:01.60.

200 freestyle relay: 1, MaKenna Kuhn, Ellie Eggl, Shayla Heger, Hepper, B, 1:47.25. 4, Hannah Rathgeber, Rodakowski, Hailey Rathgeber, Riely, D, 1:58.43.

400 freestyle relay: 1, Duchsherer, Amy Warren, Palmer, Herrmann, 3:52.54. 8, Kara Wanner, Beld, Geneva Nodland, Decker, D, 4:39.11.

1-meter diving: 1, Addisyn Widdel, M, 179.65. 5, Decker, D, 149.05.