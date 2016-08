MINOT — Dickinson High junior Sydney Charchenko paced the Midgets girls golf team with a 90 on Monday at Souris Valley Golf Course.

Senior Jace Steier carded a 103, and freshman Shelby Steier followed with a 115. With three golfers, Dickinson did not record a team score at the Minot Invite.

Host Minot won the team competition with a team score of 321, led by Paige Argent, who won medalist honors with a score of 77.