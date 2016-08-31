Midgets volleyball drops West Region opener to Demons

Dickinson High junior setter Marley McChesney sets the ball for a teammate against Bismarck High on Tuesday at DHS gymnasium. (Parker Cotton / The Dickinson Press)

While holding a 23-22 lead in the first set on Bismarck High, the Dickinson High volleyball team seemed poised to take the first set win at the start of West Region play.

The Demons quickly responded to tie the game and take the next two points, winning the set 25-23. It was a brief spurt, but it lingered the rest of the match.

Bismarck came away with a sweep after picking up 25-18 victories in the second and third games.

"It's frustrating because it's little things that we shouldn't be doing," Midgets head coach Jay Schobinger said. "We don't give ourselves a chance and then we don't get out of it."

The Midgets (0-1) showed signs of life in the third set as they traded points through the early going. Bismarck (1-0) pulled ahead 12-9 only to see Dickinson go on a run of its own to tie it at 12.

When locked in a tie at 13, the Demons won three of the next four points and Dickinson didn't get closer than three points the rest of the way.

"We just let them get on runs, and that's what brings us down," Dickinson senior Aspen Galster said. "We were playing really well at first and we were communicating, but when the other team goes on runs, it gets hard and we lose our momentum."

The Demons rolled out a balanced offense, led by senior Cara Haussler's 14 kills. Kiaya Schwab and Lexus Mosbrucker followed with eight and six, respectively, helping Bismarck to its first win in non-tournament play.

"The biggest thing we focused on was minimizing our own mistakes," Demons head coach Shari Hewson said. "They finished that first game really well. They were back, and they just came back and finished, and that just carried over."

On Dickinson's side, it was the little errors and lapses in communication that came back to haunt the Midgets.

Schobinger said the Midgets played better and harder than what he saw over the weekend when the team opened the year at a tournament hosted by Bismarck Legacy.

"We saw a little more continuity," he said.

Galster could see that same improvement as well.

"We communicated a lot more. Over the weekend, we were really quiet and didn't really know what we were doing," she said. "And our setters did phenomenal tonight."

The Midgets are still breaking in a trio of new setters — Lexi Jordheim, Marley McChesney and Sadi Dvorak — that are not setters by trade.

Jordheim led the group with nine assists, and McChesney followed with eight. Dvorak added five.

"Our offense did alright tonight," Schobinger said. "I know our middle hitters are a little frustrated, but we've got kids that have never set the ball in the middle before. That's just going to take some time. But I think our outside hitters were a little more aggressive than they have been in the past."

Dickinson junior Mariah Mortensen led the Midgets with seven kills and added three blocks and an ace. Jordheim, Paige Schweitzer and Jayde Lawlar all tallied four kills.

"Our hitters were a lot more aggressive," said Galster, who had six digs and an ace, "and I think we're figuring our defense out."

Bismarck High 3, Dickinson High 0

B 25 25 25 — 3

D 23 18 18 — 0

Kills: B, Cara Haussler 14, Kiaya Schwab 8, Lexus Mosbrucker 6, Lauryn Andre 5, Shanoah Williams 4, Jess Oja 3, Alie Glasser 1. D, Mariah Mortensen 7, Lexi Jordheim 4, Paige Schweitzer 4, Jayde Lawlar 4, Morgan Kainz 3, Brianna Larsen 1.

Blocks: B, Schwab 1, Haussler 1. D, Mortensen 3, Kainz 1, Lawlar 1, Jordheim 1.

Aces: B, Mosbrucker 3, Jenna Kivisto 1, Oja 1, Andre 1. D, Mortensen 1, Schweitzer 1, Sadi Dvorak 1, Aspen Galster 1, Larsen 1.

Digs: B, Kivisto 18, Haussler 9, Andre 7, Glasser 6, Oja 5, Mosbrucker 2, Schwab 1. D, Jordheim 12, Sarah Dobitz 11, Katie Riely 7, Galster 6, Marley McChesney 5, Schweitzer 3, Mortensen 2, Lawlar 1, Dvorak 1.

Assists: B, Oja 32, Kivisto 1, Glasser 1. D, Jordheim 9, McChesney 8, Dvorak 4, Schweitzer 1, Riely 1.