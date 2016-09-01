With larger roster, Midgets finding early success in pool

When the West River Community Center closed its doors during its annual week of cleaning earlier this month, regular gym-goers were not the only ones shut out.

Practices for the Dickinson High girls swimming and diving team were forced out of the pool and onto dry land, which meant a lot of cardio and core workouts — maybe more than usual at the beginning of the season.

“A lot of the girls are definitely only swimmers, and running was really difficult for them,” said senior Haley Rodakowski. “It’s hard to get prepared for swimming any other way than actually swimming in the pool, but for how the first meet turned out, it went pretty good.”

The Midgets saw their early endurance work pay off Saturday in Minot, where three swimmers turned in state-qualifying times and several others were close. It was a promising sign so early in the season.

“There were so many of them that just missed qualifying,” interim head coach Mike Sullivan said. “But it was the first meet, so I was pretty pleased with the results.”

The Midgets return to the pool in Minot today for duals against the host team and Williston.

Dickinson took eight girls to the state meet last year and lost one to graduation, so the remaining seven are back, and now the goal becomes to take an even bigger group.

“We’re always pushing each other to qualify because we all want to go to state,” said sophomore Brianna Ashworth, one of last season’s qualifiers and one of the three so far this year. “We do want a big team at state. That would be a lot of fun. We just want everybody to try their hardest at meets and work hard at practice so we can have more qualifiers.”

Along with Ashworth (200-meter individual medley and 100 breaststroke), the Midgets also qualified freshman Korie Riely (500 freestyle) and sophomore Katie Jankowski (50 freestyle) on Saturday.

Sullivan, also the boys swimming and diving head coach at Dickinson High, has taken on the girls team for this season in place of Jenna Wolf. Several of the team’s members have worked with him before, making the transition a little smoother.

“He coached me last year in the club season, so it wasn’t that different,” said Rodakowski, also a returning qualifier from last season.

Rodakowski added that Sullivan works with each swimmer differently, creating a routine that suits each one. He’s still getting used to coaching a new group, but he said he already likes what he sees. The Midgets have a roster of 22, which is slightly larger than last season’s, but it makes a difference.

“We’re really deep at a lot of strokes,” Sullivan said. “We probably had four girls swim the butterfly last weekend and at least seven of them wanted to. Being deep in many strokes is a good problem to have.”

Dickinson will also have more than one diver this year. State-qualifier Jaydin Decker is back, now an eighth-grader, and she’s joined on the board by seventh-grader Katie Ahman, eighth-grader Reyna Riddick and sophomore Grace Morel.

“They’re doing really good so far,” Ashworth said of the new divers. “And Jaydin is doing even better (than last season).”

Rodakowski, one of three seniors on the team with Abigail Moberg and Geneva Nodland, said the larger roster speaks to the growing popularity of participating in swimming and diving, a trend she hopes will continue once she graduates. For this season, at least, it means the Midgets will have more members contributing.

“It helps to gain points for the team,” Rodakowski said. “Most girls want to swim freestyle because it’s the easiest (stroke), but it’s good we have a variety. … We want to get as many to state as we can.”