Dickinson High cross country teams run well at Bowman Invite

BOWMAN — The Dickinson High boys cross country team took first place at the Bowman County Invite on Thursday at Sweetwater Golf Course. The Midgets’ girls team placed second behind the host Bulldogs.

The Dickinson boys were paced by three finishes in the top 10: Aiden Jung (second, 18 minutes, 45.08 seconds), Brady Yoder (fifth, 18:52.88) and Mike Herauf (eighth, 19:06.47). The Midgets finished with a team score of 39 after Brayden Groll placed 11th in 19:20.00 and Austin Raatz was 13th at 19:43.00.

The Dickinson girls also had three runners finish among the top 10: Elizabeth Yoder (second, 20:46.29), Chelsea Anderson (seventh, 22:37.13) and Aleigha Villars (eighth, 22:39.09). Gracie O’Brien (17th, 34:23.76) and Macy Mack (18th, 24:24.30) completed the Midgets’ scoring with 52 points.

Elizabeth Yoder was also ranked eighth among Class A girls in the second cross country coaches poll of the season, which was released Thursday as well.

Bowman County Invite Girls Team Results

1. Bowman County 41. 2. Dickinson 52. 3. Watford City 103. 4. Dawson County 105. 5. Killdeer 120. 6. Beulah-Hazen 131. 7. Hettinger-Scranton 144.

Individual Results

1. Kayla Ogle, Watford City, 20:23.44. 2. Elizabeth Yoder, Dickinson, 20:46.29. 3. Hayley Ogle, Watford City, 21:38.43. 4. Lacey Feist, Bowman County, 21:31.60. 5. Emily Kuehn, Dawson County, 21:34.23. 6. Natalie Kempenich, Bowman County, 21:49.81. 7. Chelsea Anderson, Dickinson, 22:37.13. 8. Aleigha Villars, Dickinson, 22:39.09. 9. Mikayla Bartholomay, Bowman County, 22:57.31. 10. Alexius Miller, Bowman County, 23:45.99.

Other Dickinson finishers: 17. Gracie O’Brien, 34:23.76. 18. Macy Mack, 24:24.30.

Boys Team Results

1. Dickinson 39. 2. Bowman County 54. 3. Dawson County 76. 4. Beulah-Hazen 81. 5. Watford City 99. 6. Killdeer 179. 7. Hebron 252.

Individual Results

1. Ase Ackerman, Dawson County, 18:14.73, 2. Aiden Jung, Dickinson, 18:45.08, 3. Braedon Gumke, Watford City 18:50.11, 4. Camden Wokal, Bowman County, 18:51.59, 5. Brady Yoder, Dickinson, 18:52.88, 6. Isak Olson, Beulah-Hazen, 18:53.12, 7. Andrew Miller, Bowman County, 19:10.40, 8. Mike Herauf, Dickinson, 19:06.47, 9. Dayton Fiddler, Beulah-Hazen, 19:08.12, 10. Kamrin Madrigal, Bowman County, 19:16.38.

Other Dickinson finishers: 11. Brayden Groll, 19:20.00, 13. Austin Raatz, 19:43.00.