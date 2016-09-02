Dickinson High volleyball falls at Bismarck Century

BISMARCK — The Dickinson High volleyball team lost in straight sets at Bismarck Century on Thursday.

The Patriots won by set scores of 25-11, 25-12, 25-14 to drop the Midgets to 0-2 on the season.

Mariah Mortensen and Lexi Jordheim led the Midgets’ offense with six and four kills, respectively. Mortensen added two blocks, while Jordheim led the team with nine assists.

Paige Schweitzer recorded two aces for Dickinson, and Sarah Dobitz collected nine digs. Marley McChesney added five assists.

Bismarck Century 3, Dickinson High 0

D 11 12 14 — 0

C 25 25 25 — 3

Kills: D, Mariah Mortensen 6, Lexi Jordheim 4.

Blocks: D, Mortensen 2.

Aces: D, Paige Schweitzer 2.

Digs: D, Sarah Dobitz 9.

Assists: D, Jordheim 9, Marley McChesney 5.