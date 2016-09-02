Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Dickinson High volleyball falls at Bismarck Century

    By Parker Cotton Today at 12:58 a.m.

    BISMARCK — The Dickinson High volleyball team lost in straight sets at Bismarck Century on Thursday.

    The Patriots won by set scores of 25-11, 25-12, 25-14 to drop the Midgets to 0-2 on the season.

    Mariah Mortensen and Lexi Jordheim led the Midgets’ offense with six and four kills, respectively. Mortensen added two blocks, while Jordheim led the team with nine assists.

    Paige Schweitzer recorded two aces for Dickinson, and Sarah Dobitz collected nine digs. Marley McChesney added five assists.

    Bismarck Century 3, Dickinson High 0

    D  11  12  14 — 0

    C  25  25  25 — 3

    Kills: D, Mariah Mortensen 6, Lexi Jordheim 4.

    Blocks: D, Mortensen 2.

    Aces: D, Paige Schweitzer 2.

    Digs: D, Sarah Dobitz 9.

    Assists: D, Jordheim 9, Marley McChesney 5.

    Explore related topics:sportsMidgetsDickinson High Volleyballdickinson high midgetsbismarck century patriotshigh school volleyball
    Parker Cotton

    Cotton is the sports editor at The Press, where he covers the area's high schools. He came to The Press as the Multimedia Editor in May 2015 after graduating from the University of Northern Colorado with his master's degree in Sociological Practice. He holds undergraduate degrees in Journalism and Sociology from UNC, as well. 

    pcotton@thedickinsonpress.com
    (701) 456-1214
    Advertisement
    randomness