Dickinson High's special teams unit thriving early

If Austin Wollschlager never has to be called on for punts, that's just fine with Dickinson High head football coach John Tuchscherer.

That means his offense is moving the ball and there is no need to punt it away.

Alas, sometimes the game doesn't always accommodate for such wishes, meaning Wollschlager will have to boot the ball back to the opponent on occasion.

Wollschlager, a senior punting for the first time, showed how effective he can be last Friday in Dickinson's 28-9 victory over Fargo North, punting five times with one touchback and one punt landing inside the 20-yard line.

"It gets the sideline, the crowd, everyone going if we can get a pin back on the goal line," he said. "And we have great guys that go down there and get tackles, and that's pretty much the big aspect of it to pin them deep."

Flipping the field in such a manner is sometimes an underrated aspect of the sport, but a special teams unit can just as easily win or lose a game.

"I couldn't have asked for a better start on special teams," Tuchscherer said at practice this week. "I thought all those guys showed up on Friday night and played hard. We consider those guys starters just as important as our offense and defensive starters, and they showed why on Friday night."

The Midgets will hope to bottle that early success — in all phases of the game — and turn in another winning effort at 6 p.m. today at Grand Forks Central.

Elsewhere on the special teams unit, Cam Jorda is the team's new kicker after the graduation of Jake Weidner. Jorda last played football freshman year, when he once kicked a game-winning 30-yard field goal against Mandan.

"It's rough when you're in the stands watching your buddies out there working hard," he said. "I missed it and wanted to be a part of it."

Jorda, now a senior, made two of his three extra point attempts (and also caught a two-point conversion) on Friday, but he also had a deep kickoff in the first half that bounced and rolled inside the Spartans' 5-yard line, where it was grounded — providing another example of the Midgets' special teams prowess.

Jorda also carried the ball one time for 7 yards on offense, and he caught one pass for 35 yards.

"It's definitely nice to help out on both sides of the ball," Jorda said, "and just do as much as you can to help your team win the game."

Junior Conner Hoenke had three interceptions as a cornerback in 2015, but this season he's also been called on as the team's starting running back and the first option to return punts.

Hoenke's longest punt return last Friday went for 39 yards and brought the Midgets to the Spartans' 3-yard line in the second quarter. The Midgets scored three plays later as quarterback Shawn Steffan found Krew Matthern for a touchdown.

"Special teams just sets up our whole offense," Hoenke said. "If we can get good field position, that really helps our offense out a lot. ... I just want to get us into good field position when we need it."

That's the kind of attitude Tuchscherer appreciates from the team's specialists and their blockers.

"We talk about never letting the level of play on our special teams fall from where we expect it to — even if you're a guy that just plays special teams," Tuchscherer said. "I think our guys take pride in it, and as a coach, I love that. That's how you have good special teams and how you have good football teams."