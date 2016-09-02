Dickinson High unveils new football uniforms, video boards

Dickinson High installed two new video boards in its main gymnasium to enhance the fan experience at volleyball matches, wrestling duals and boys and girls basketball games. (Parker Cotton / The Dickinson Press)

Not only did the Dickinson High football team put together a lopsided win in its season opener last Friday, the Midgets did so with a little added flare.

The team unveiled its new football uniforms to a wide audience for the first time and made quite the impression.

"Anytime you get new uniforms, there's always that excitement of newness," said Guy Fridley, the school's athletics and activities director. "When we first passed out the new uniforms, we knew the kids were excited. There was a lot of chatter going on."

For the first home game, the Midgets wore black tops with orange lettering, black pants and their new matte black helmets with a chrome Midgets decal on both sides. On the road, the team will wear white tops with black lettering and some orange, the black pants and the same helmet.

The uniforms, made by Nike, were purchased as a part of a rotation Fridley develops to ensure that each sport at Dickinson High gets new uniforms every four years. Football is the most expensive sport — this season's purchase was around $15,000 — so Fridley balances that out with less expensive sports. This year, the boys and girls golf teams also received new polos and pullover jackets to wear during tournaments this season — a cost that came out to around $1,800, which Fridley said came out of the general athletics account.

For the football uniforms, the Dickinson High Booster Club stepped in to cover that cost with funds raised from membership fees, corporate sponsorships and the club's various activities throughout the year, such as a golf scramble or a youth basketball tournament.

"We're basically there to help the athletes, the athletic programs and the athletic department with those expenses that are sometimes beyond their budget," said Bruce Privratsky, president of the DHS Booster Club.

So far, the new uniforms have been a big hit.

"(Head football coach John Tuchscherer) was showing us all the designs, but to see them come in and to see them in person, they're way sweeter than we could have imagined," senior quarterback Shawn Steffan said. "The black on black on black looks pretty sharp. It's pretty intimidating, actually. Kind of watching the guys on the field, it looks sharp."

Scoreboard upgrades

In the Dickinson High main gymnasium, the school has also upgraded the scoreboards that will display the scores of the Midgets' volleyball, wrestling and boys and girls basketball teams.

The new boards also have the ability to show video, which allows for use by certain classes and for announcements during games that promote other clubs and activities at the school.

"We're going to promote our entire campus on there," Fridley said. "We're going to promote drama plays, speech events, FFA (Future Farmers of America), choir and band. So many more kids will benefit from these new boards."

The two boards, made by Omaha, Neb.-based ScoreVision, totaled $75,000 and were funded by the DHS Booster Club and corporate sponsorships with Coca-Cola, Dakota Community Bank and Sanford Health.

One board, nearest the stage, is 9.5 feet by 12.5 feet, and the other, on the opposite wall, is 9.5 feet by 6.5 feet. Both have the capability to show video on the entire portion of the screen.

They will also be used during events such as prom and graduation.

"The things we can do with this board are pretty much endless," Fridley said. "Grandma and grandpa or mom and dad might not be able to sit up close at graduation, but we'll be able to zoom in so they can see their son or daughter receive their diploma on the video board."

For sports, though, the scoreboards are controlled through specific iPad apps for each sport, so while the volleyball scoreboard has no need for a time clock, the basketball games will.

"They're geared for that sport instead of being a generic board," Fridley said. "With the old boards, maybe 40 percent of it was metal that's not utilized. Now, the whole board is utilized in some fashion, and that's what we like about it."