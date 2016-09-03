Dickinson High swimming drops two duals

Search
    By Parker Cotton Today at 12:54 a.m.

    MINOT — The Dickinson High girls swimming and diving team turned in several top times on Thursday but came away with dual losses to Minot and Williston.

    Minot topped Dickinson 116-70, and Williston bested the Midgets 92-83.

    Dickinson sophomore Katie Jankowski placed second in the 200-meter freestyle in 2 minutes, 8.41 seconds and third in the 100 backstroke in 1:08.12. Freshman Korie Riely finished right behind Jankowski in the 100 backstroke in 1:10.86.

    Sophomore Brianna Ashworth took second in the 500 freestyle, finishing in 5:52.22, and third in the 200 freestyle in 2:10.29.

    Senior Haley Rodakowski was third in the 100 butterfly in 1:12.42. Eighth grader Kara Wanner was fourth in the 50 freestyle (28.48) and fifth in the 100 freestyle (1:02.09).

    The Midgets were also second in the 200- and 400-meter freestyle relays. In the former, Jankowski, Rodakowski, Hannay Rathgeber and Ashworth finished in 1:50.44. In the latter, Jankowski, Rodakowski, Reilly Meyer and Ashworth turned in a time of 4:13.53.

    Dual scores: Minot def. Williston 107-77; Williston def. Dickinson 92-83; Minot def. Dickinson 116-70.

    50 freestyle: 1, Brandy Logan, W, 26.87. 4, Kara Wanner, D, 28.48. 7, Hailey Rathgeber, D, 29.88.

    100 backstroke: 1, Shannon Semenko, W, 1:06.98. 3, Katie Jankowski, D, 1:08.12. 4, Korie Riely, D, 1:10.86. 6, Jaydin Decker, D, 1:13.74. 7, Hannah Rathgeber, D, 1:13.99. 8, Hillary Moberg, 1:17.72. 10, Abigail Moberg, D, 1:19.14.

    100 breaststroke: 1, Jenny Logan, W, 1:08.62. 6, Savanna Baranko, D, 1:34.29. 8, Gracie Morel, D, 1:34.79. 9, Alexus Belland, D, 1:35.69.

    100 butterfly: 1, Rylie Webb, M, 1:03.25. 3, Haley Rodakowski, D, 1:12.42. 5, Hailey Rathgeber, D, 1:15.24.

    100 freestyle: 1, Hannah Zaderaka, M, 57.32. 5, Wanner, D, 1:02.09. 7, Naomi Dykeman, D, 1:13.45.

    200 freestyle: 1, Zaderaka, M, 2:04.48. 2, Jankowski, D, 2:08.41. 3, Brianna Ashworth, D, 2:10.29. 4, Korie Riely, D, 2:20.52.

    200 individual medley: 1, Webb, M, 2:17.66. 5, Reilly Meyer, D, 2:57.81. 6, Geneva Nodland, D, 2:58.35. 8, Abigail Moberg, D, 3:06.57. 9, Hillary Moberg, D, 3:10.32.

    200 medley relay: 1, Williston, 1:58. 49. 5, Dickinson (Abigail Moberg, Belland, Wanner, Madisson Schmidt), 2:22.98.

    500 freestyle: 1, Jenny Logan, W, 5:45.51. 2, Ashworth, D, 5:52.22. 6, Meyer, D, 6:46.78.

    200 freestyle relay: 1, Minot, 1:48.13. 2, Dickinson (Jankowski, Rodakowski, Hannah Rathgeber, Ashworth), 1:50.44.

    400 freestyle relay: 1, Williston, 3:57.90. 2, Dickinson (Jankowski, Rodakowski, Meyer, Ashworth), 4:13.53.

    1-meter diving: 1, Addisyn Widdel, M, 190.90. 5, Reyna Riddick, D, 122.65. 6, Decker, D, 117.85.

    Parker Cotton

    Cotton is the sports editor at The Press, where he covers the area's high schools. He came to The Press as the Multimedia Editor in May 2015 after graduating from the University of Northern Colorado with his master's degree in Sociological Practice. He holds undergraduate degrees in Journalism and Sociology from UNC, as well. 

    pcotton@thedickinsonpress.com
    (701) 456-1214
