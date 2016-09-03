Dickinson High swimming drops two duals

MINOT — The Dickinson High girls swimming and diving team turned in several top times on Thursday but came away with dual losses to Minot and Williston.

Minot topped Dickinson 116-70, and Williston bested the Midgets 92-83.

Dickinson sophomore Katie Jankowski placed second in the 200-meter freestyle in 2 minutes, 8.41 seconds and third in the 100 backstroke in 1:08.12. Freshman Korie Riely finished right behind Jankowski in the 100 backstroke in 1:10.86.

Sophomore Brianna Ashworth took second in the 500 freestyle, finishing in 5:52.22, and third in the 200 freestyle in 2:10.29.

Senior Haley Rodakowski was third in the 100 butterfly in 1:12.42. Eighth grader Kara Wanner was fourth in the 50 freestyle (28.48) and fifth in the 100 freestyle (1:02.09).

The Midgets were also second in the 200- and 400-meter freestyle relays. In the former, Jankowski, Rodakowski, Hannay Rathgeber and Ashworth finished in 1:50.44. In the latter, Jankowski, Rodakowski, Reilly Meyer and Ashworth turned in a time of 4:13.53.

Dual scores: Minot def. Williston 107-77; Williston def. Dickinson 92-83; Minot def. Dickinson 116-70.

50 freestyle: 1, Brandy Logan, W, 26.87. 4, Kara Wanner, D, 28.48. 7, Hailey Rathgeber, D, 29.88.

100 backstroke: 1, Shannon Semenko, W, 1:06.98. 3, Katie Jankowski, D, 1:08.12. 4, Korie Riely, D, 1:10.86. 6, Jaydin Decker, D, 1:13.74. 7, Hannah Rathgeber, D, 1:13.99. 8, Hillary Moberg, 1:17.72. 10, Abigail Moberg, D, 1:19.14.

100 breaststroke: 1, Jenny Logan, W, 1:08.62. 6, Savanna Baranko, D, 1:34.29. 8, Gracie Morel, D, 1:34.79. 9, Alexus Belland, D, 1:35.69.

100 butterfly: 1, Rylie Webb, M, 1:03.25. 3, Haley Rodakowski, D, 1:12.42. 5, Hailey Rathgeber, D, 1:15.24.

100 freestyle: 1, Hannah Zaderaka, M, 57.32. 5, Wanner, D, 1:02.09. 7, Naomi Dykeman, D, 1:13.45.

200 freestyle: 1, Zaderaka, M, 2:04.48. 2, Jankowski, D, 2:08.41. 3, Brianna Ashworth, D, 2:10.29. 4, Korie Riely, D, 2:20.52.

200 individual medley: 1, Webb, M, 2:17.66. 5, Reilly Meyer, D, 2:57.81. 6, Geneva Nodland, D, 2:58.35. 8, Abigail Moberg, D, 3:06.57. 9, Hillary Moberg, D, 3:10.32.

200 medley relay: 1, Williston, 1:58. 49. 5, Dickinson (Abigail Moberg, Belland, Wanner, Madisson Schmidt), 2:22.98.

500 freestyle: 1, Jenny Logan, W, 5:45.51. 2, Ashworth, D, 5:52.22. 6, Meyer, D, 6:46.78.

200 freestyle relay: 1, Minot, 1:48.13. 2, Dickinson (Jankowski, Rodakowski, Hannah Rathgeber, Ashworth), 1:50.44.

400 freestyle relay: 1, Williston, 3:57.90. 2, Dickinson (Jankowski, Rodakowski, Meyer, Ashworth), 4:13.53.

1-meter diving: 1, Addisyn Widdel, M, 190.90. 5, Reyna Riddick, D, 122.65. 6, Decker, D, 117.85.