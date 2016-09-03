Midgets hold on for victory over Grand Forks Central

Dickinson High's Aanen Moody defends a pass against Grand Forks Central's Aaron Knutson in the first half of their game Friday at Cushman Field. (Eric Hylden / Forum News Service)

GRAND FORKS — Close on the scoreboard, close on the field, but it was just enough for the Dickinson High football team to get the win against Grand Forks Central.

All the scoring for both teams occurred in the second quarter, and the Midgets' defense held on from there, securing a 14-6 victory Friday at Cushman Field.

"I'm proud of our guys for finding a way to win," Dickinson head coach John Tuchscherer said. "We still haven't played our best football, but we aren't panicking and we're finding ways to win. That's what good teams do."

Grand Forks Central dropped to 0-2 this season, and it was the 18th straight loss over three seasons for the Knights.

"It's frustrating,'' Zack Murphy, the Knights' junior quarterback, said. "It doesn't necessarily show on the scoreboard. But I know we're getting better.''

Central was 22 yards from a fourth-quarter touchdown that, with a successful 2-point conversion, would have tied the score at 14. But after a first down on the Midgets' 22, the Knights wound up turning the ball over on downs at the 20 with 4:22 remaining. Dickinson (2-0) ran out the clock without giving up possession.

"We're not happy with close,'' Central coach Bill Lorenz said. "We're out to win games. And we did play better. But when you get to the 20 with the game on the line, you have to find a way to make that big play.''

Murphy rushed for 77 yards and was 10 of 16 passing for 104 yards to spark the Knights. His 16-yard scoring pass to an open Aaron Knutson across the middle of the field gave Central a 6-0 lead nine seconds into the second quarter.

"I thought after we gave up the first score, our defense settled in and played well," Tuchscherer said. "Our defense kept us in the game early and did a great job of sealing the win late in the fourth quarter."

Dickinson took a 14-6 lead at halftime. Quarterback Shawn Steffan hit running back Conner Hoenke for a 28-yard pass with 7:58 left in the second quarter. Fullback Treven Hopfauf scored from 1 yard out with 1:09 left in the half for the 14-6 advantage.

Both Dickinson scoring drives were helped by big plays by UND basketball recruit Aanen Moody.

The 6-foot-3 senior had a 40-yard catch on the opening drive, moving the ball from the Midgets' 28 to Central's 32. The second scoring drive was kept alive by a fake punt, with Krew Matthern running 22 yards for a first down on the GFC 33. Moody followed with a 28-yard reception to the 5, and Hopfauf scored two plays later.

"We knew they had athletic receivers and they found them,'' Lorenz said. "(Moody) made plays. He's 6-3 and athletic. That catch on the 5, that was a back-breaker.''

Steffen was 8 of 13 passing for 148 yards, with Moody getting four catches for 79 yards. Hopfauf rushed for 92 yards, 61 of those in the second half.

"He's a power guy,'' Tuchscherer said of the 5-foot-10, 210-pound Hopfauf. "We were able to run the ball very well in the second half. They (Knights) were spread out on defense, almost giving us the dive play, and we were consistently getting 4, 5 yards on the play.''

Dickinson High 14, GF Central 6

DHS 0 14 0 0 — 14

GFC 0 6 0 0 — 6

First quarter

No scoring

Second quarter

GFC — Aaron Knutson 16 pass from Zack Murphy (kick blocked)

D — Conner Hoenke 28 pass from Shawn Steffan (Cam Jorda kick)

D — Treven Hopfauf 1 run (Jorda kick)

Third quarter

No scoring

Fourth quarter

No scoring

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: D, Treven Hopfauf 14-92, Caden Haugen 4-30, Conner Hoenke 8-24. GFC, Zack Murphy 20-77, Jordan Lujin 2-17

PASSING: D, Shawn Steffen 8-13-0, 148 yards. GFC, Murphy 10-16-0, 104 yards

RECEIVING: D, Aanen Moody 4-79, Cam Jorda 1-34, Hoenke 2-29, Hopfauf 1-6. GFC, Aaron Knutson 3-46, Vinny Brooks 1-29, Lujin 5-27, Zane Miller 1-2