Midgets look to upset No. 2 Demons for second straight year

When Dickinson High takes the field against Bismarck High tonight, it will be just two days shy of the one-year anniversary of the Midgets' 22-21 comeback victory against the Demons last season.

Bismarck High, at that time, was ranked No. 1 in the state and hadn't lost a West Region game since 2011. The Midgets trailed 13-0 before scoring midway through the fourth quarter and eventually going on to claim their first win over the Demons in more than a decade.

"Right away it felt like a normal win, that happy feeling," senior Treven Hopfauf said this week, "but it didn't hit me how important it was until the next morning. It was going around town and everybody was saying, 'Good game.' It felt amazing."

The Demons enter tonight's game 2-0 and ranked No. 2. The Midgets, also 2-0, are unranked, and will hope for a fast start to avoid having to rally yet again. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. at the Biesiot Activities Center.

"I talk to our guys about playing with perfect effort every single play," head coach John Tuchscherer said. "We can't go through a four- or five-minute lull in the first quarter because we'll find ourselves in a hole.

"I'm looking for us to play as close to mistake-free football as we can. That has kind of been our downfall this year, the penalties and the turnovers. We're still going to make some mistakes, but we have to limit them."

Ball-security issues plagued the Midgets in their last game, a 14-6 victory at Grand Forks Central, so Tuchscherer wants that corrected by kickoff.

While nursing a lead against the Knights last week, the Midgets found plenty of success on the ground with Hopfauf.

"He's a blocker but he's also really good with the ball in his hands," Tuchscherer said of the 5-foot-10, 210-pound fullback. "He made some cuts, realized a hole wasn't going to be there and figured another way around. ... In the fourth quarter, we wanted to put the ball in his hands, and he finished the game off for us really well."

Hopfauf finished with 92 yards on 14 carries. He also scored a 1-yard touchdown in the second quarter.

"(Grand Forks Central) left the middle open," Hopfauf said. "The linebackers were playing outside, so I would go untouched for 5 yards."

The Midgets rushed for 124 yards in their opening win against Fargo North but received 150 from the combination of Hopfauf, Caden Haugen (four carries, 30 yards) and Conner Hoenke (eight carries, 24 yards) against Grand Forks Central. It's a modest improvement, but one the Midgets hope to build on.

"I feel really good with where we are with the guys in the backfield," Tuchscherer said. "I like what they all do and what they bring to our offense."

Hopfauf added: "It's nice to know that if the run game is working, the pass game doesn't have to be 100 percent. It's nice to have both of them all the time. We just have to find that balance."

To pull off another upset, that balance will have to be there once again.

"We're just going to have to play our best football," Hopfauf said. "Put together a good game as a team and leave no doubts on the field."

Moody making plays

Aanen Moody, playing football for the first time since his freshman year, didn't catch a touchdown against Grand Forks Central as he did against Fargo North, but the senior has made four receptions for 79 yards.

Two of those catches set up eventual touchdowns though. A 40-yard grab to the Knights' 32 led to Hoenke's 28-yard receiving touchdown for Dickinson's first score, and a 28-yard catch to the 5 set up Hopfauf's 1-yard score.

"It's been nice for our offense. He's a playmaker," Tuchscherer said of Moody. "The defense has to gameplan for him and know where he's at. He's made plays for us down the field, but he's sure-handed, and that's the most important thing."

Moody, who stopped playing football after a knee injury freshman year, said he's happy to be back and that he's able to have an impact on the team.

"It was weird at first, coming in and not having that experience that a senior should have," he said, "but once two-a-days got over, I was really comfortable. I could believe in myself and believe that (quarterback Shawn Steffan) would put the ball where it needs to be. So far he has, and we've been successful with it. I hope we keep growing off that and keep doing it. I think that will be a big part of our success down the road."

Moody said parts of the game were foreign to him upon his return — some of the rules, getting acclimated to his position again — but he appears to have picked it up quickly.

"He's an athlete and we knew it wouldn't take him long to remember what it's like," Tuchscherer said.

Though Moody wasn't on the team during last season's upset of Bismarck, he feels today's matchup will be a good measuring stick for his own team.

"I don't know completely the team that BHS is, and right now we don't know what kind of team we are," he said. "We haven't played a conference team yet, so until we compare ourselves to a team like that, Bismarck High is a really good test game. With the history of the program, they're always in the top two, three teams in the state. To see that comparison and try to develop off of that will be really vital for us this year."

Gameday info

No. 2 Bismarck High at Dickinson High

7 p.m. today

Biesiot Activities Center

Radio: KDIX 1230 AM