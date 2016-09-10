Midgets golf places 8th at Century Invite

BISMARCK — With four golfers for the first time all season, the Dickinson High girls team recorded its first team score of the year on Friday, shooting 446 and placing eighth at the Bismarck Century Invite at Tom O’Leary Golf Course.

Sydney Charchenko led the Midgets with a score of 89 in the tournament. Shelby Steier followed with a 97, and Jace Steier carded a 99. Newcomer Madi Filkwski shot 161.

Minot won the team competition with an overall score of 329. Magicians senior Paige Argent shot a 76 to earn medalist honors.

Bismarck St. Mary’s was second in the team competition at 333, and Mandan placed third at 342.