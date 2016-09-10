DHS swimming falls at Mandan
MANDAN — The Dickinson High girls swimming and diving team dropped a dual to Mandan on Friday by a score of 110-76.
The Midgets got first-place finishes from Hannah Rathgeber in the 100-meter butterfly (1 minute, 11.11 seconds) and from Katie Jankowski in the 100 freestyle (57.10) and the 200 freestyle (2:07.88).
Team scores: Mandan 110, Dickinson 76
50 freestyle: 1, Mykenzie Clausen, M, 26.84. 2, Haley Rodakowski, D, 27.99.
100 backstroke: 1, Grace Kuntz, M, 1:08.92. 2, Jaydin Decker, D, 1:10.60.
100 breaststroke: 1, Mayson Sheldon, M, 1:10.28. 2, Brianna Ashworth, D, 1:14.27.
100 butterfly: 1, Hannah Rathgeber, D, 1:11.11. 2, Hailey Rathgeber, D, 1:16.19.
100 freestyle: 1, Katie Jankowski, D, 57.10. 2, Clausen, M, 1:00.07.
200 freestyle: 1, Jankowski, D, 2:07.88. 2, Korie Riely, D, 2:10.46.
200 individual medley: 1, Sheldon, M, 2:22.89. 2, Ashworth, D, 2:25.40.
200 medley relay: 1, Mandan, 1:59.45. 2, Dickinson (Jankowski, Ashworth, Hannah Rathgeber, Rodakowski), 2:03.69.
500 freestyle: 1, Maddy Makeeff, M, 5:45.01. 2, Riely, D, 5:51.37.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Mandan, 1:49.46. 2, Dickinson (Jankowski, Hannah Rathgeber, Kara Wanner, Riely), 1:50.20.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Mandan, 4:10.42. 2, Dickinson (Savanna Baranko, Ashworth, Abigail Moberg, Rodakowski), 4:26.85.
1-meter diving: 1, McKenna Quintus, M, 217.20. 3, Decker, D, 136.80.