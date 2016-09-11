MANDAN — The Dickinson High girls cross country team placed seventh at the Mandan Kiwanis Meet on Saturday, and the Midgets boys team placed eighth.

The Midgets girls team finished with a team score of 186. Minot won the girls division with a score of 81. Dickinson’s boys turned in a score of 267, while New Town took the top spot at 32.

Elizabeth Yoder led the Dickinson girls team with a fifth-place finish in 19 minutes, 19.15 seconds. Aleigha Villars placed 32nd for the Midgets, and Chelsea Anderson was 41st.

On the boys side, Aiden Jung was 24th, Brady Yoder was 42nd and Mike Herauf finished 53rd.

Full results after the meet were unavailable, so some finishing times cannot be reported.

MANDAN KIWANIS MEET

Boys Division

Team scores

1. New Town 32. 2. Century 49. 3. Bismarck 89. 4. Legacy 98. 5. Williston 103. 6. Minot 136. 7. Mandan 248. 8. Dickinson 267. 9. Dawson County 290. 10. Bowman County 309. 11. Beulah-Hazen 334. 12. Watford City 395. 13. Southern McLean 458.

Top 20 individuals

1. Leif Everson, Williston, 15:50. 2. Ryan Wheeling, NT, 15:51. 3. Chace Hale, NT, 15:55. 4. Evan Sayler, Century, 16:12. 5. Matt Bakken, Bismarck, 16:14. 6. Jalen Chase, NT, 16:26. 7. Jaiven Hale, NT, 16:28. 8. Morgan Fairbairn, Bismarck, 16:29. 9. Joseph Wolfe, Century, 16:33. 10. Keaton Mack, Williston, 16:38. 11. Austin Wald, Century, 16:42. 12. Charlie Koebele, Century, 16:50. 13. Ryan Kohlers, Century, 16:54. 14. Robert White, NT, 16:58. 15. Isaiah Germoulus, Legacy, 17:03. 16. Jack Markle, Legacy, 17:11. 17. Jaden Rittenbach, Century, 17:14. 18. Beau Brannan, Legacy, 17:15. 19. Russell Swagger, Bismarck, 17:16. 20. Austin Folk, Minot, 17:16. NOTE: Only the top 20 runners were available at press time.

Girls Division

Team scores

1. Minot 81. 2. Century 98. 3. Bismarck 117. 4. Hillsboro-Central Valley 129. 5. Bowman County 149. 6. Legacy 165. 7. Dickinson 186. 8. Mandan 235. 9. Southern McLean 296. 10. New Town 319. 11. Williston 330. 12. Glendive, Mont. 332. 13. Watford City 339. 14. Shiloh Christian 368. 15. Beulah-Hazen 427. 16. Turtle Mountain 431. 17. Garrison 469. 18. Standing Rock 515. 19. Burke Central 516. 20. Max 519.

Top 20 individuals

1. Mattie Shirley-Fairbairn, Bismarck, 18:23.86. 2. Kelby Anderson, Century, 18:33.40. 3. Reagan Baesler, HCV, 18:47.77. 4. Kelby Rinas, Mandan, 19:02.71. 5. Elizabeth Yoder, Dickinson, 19:19.15. 6. Kayla Ogle, Watford City, 19:19.54. 7. Jensyn Zink, HCV, 19:36.91. 8. Allie Wahlund, Minot, 19:41.11. 9. Callie Clausnitzer, Bismarck, 19:47.75. 10. Amber Stevahn, Shiloh, 19:48.77. 11. Lindsey Werner, Legacy, 19:57.66. 12. Abby Hoffarth, Minot, 20:22.23. 13. Abbie Wahlund, Minot, 20:23.09. 14. Gracie Wright, HCV, 20:27.23. 15. Allie Nelson, Minot, 20:30.28. 16. Lacey Feist, Bowman County, 20:33.67. 17. Tyleigh Brady, NT, 20:38.14. 18. KayDee Wescom, Legacy, 20:42.05. 19. Kate Weigum, Century, 20:42.44. 20. Emily Kuehn, Glendive, 20:43.93. NOTE: Only the top 20 runners were available at press time.