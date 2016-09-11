Midgets girls swimming and diving places 10th in Bismarck

BISMARCK — The Dickinson High girls swimming and diving team placed 10th at the Capital City Invite on Saturday, finishing with 109 team points. Bismarck Century took the top spot with 487 points.

In a competition among 14 schools, the Midgets claimed six top-10 finishes at the meet.

The 200-meter freestyle relay team of Katie Jankowski, Kara Wanner, Haley Rodakowski and Korie Riely placed seventh in 1 minute, 51.94 seconds. Jankowski and Wanner also teamed with Brianna Ashworth and Hannah Rathgeber for a ninth-place finish in the 200 medley relay in 2:05.15.

Jankowski added a fifth-place finish in the 100 backstroke in 1:06.41 and a ninth-place finish in the 100 butterfly in 1:09.

Ashworth placed seventh in the 100 breaststroke in 1:14.57, and Riely took fifth in the 200 freestyle in 2:10.42.

Team scores: 1, Bismarck Century 487. 2, Fargo Davies 340. 3, Williston 206. 4, Minot 202. 5, West Fargo 183. 6, Mandan 181. 7, Fargo North 167. 8, Jamestown 145. 9, Moorhead 128. 10, Dickinson 109. 11, Fargo Shanley 58. 12, Bismarck High 44. 13, Bismarck Legacy 39. 14, Wahpeton 12.

50 freestyle: 1, Gracie Lingle, FD, 24.80. 15, Haley Rodakowski, D, 28.06.

100 backstroke: 1, Briana Rittenbach, C, 1:00.16. 5, Katie Jankowski, D, 1:06.41.

100 breaststroke: 1, Vanessa Herrmann, C, 1:06.54. 7, Brianna Ashworth, D, 1:14.57.

100 butterfly: 1, Anna Astrup, FN, 1:00.90. 9, Jankowski, D, 1:09.45.

100 freestyle: 1, Lingle, FD, 54.07. 18, Rodakowski, D, 1:01.14.

200 freestyle: 1, Hannah Zaderaka, Min, 2:02.34. 5, Korie Riely, D, 2:10.42.

200 individual medley: 1, Herrmann, C, 2:12.41. 42, Savanna Baranko, D, 2:55.42.

200 medley relay: 1, Century, 1:52.32. 9, Dickinson (Jankowski, Ashworth, Hannah Rathgeber, Kara Wanner), 2:05.15.

500 freestyle: 1, Rylie Webb, Min, 5:32.02. 37, Reilley Meyer, D, 6:39.17.

200 freestyle relay: 1, Century, 1:44.93. 7, Dickinson (Jankowski, Wanner, Rodakowski, Riely), 1:51.94.

400 freestyle relay: 1, Century, 3:43.08. 13, Dickinson (Ashworth, Baranko, Abigail Moberg, Hailey Rathgeber), 4:38.59.

1-meter diving: 1, Mya Winjum, FD, 380.65. 26, Jaydin Decker, D, 212.70.