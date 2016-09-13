Bismarck Legacy volleyball takes control to sweep Midgets

Dickinson High junior Jayde Lawlar, left, goes for a kill against Bismarck Legacy's Whitney Thomas on Tuesday at DHS gymnasium. (Parker Cotton / The Dickinson Press)

Tuesday evening’s third set was no more successful than the first two, but it was a bright spot of sorts for the Dickinson High volleyball team.

After dropping the first two sets to Bismarck Legacy at DHS gymnasium, the Midgets held leads of 14-12, 16-14 and 17-16 as the third set wore on. They seemed poised to win the game and stay alive. The Sabers ensured, though, that the third set ended just as the previous two had.

Legacy retook the lead at 18-17, and while Dickinson tied it again at 18, the Midgets never led again, losing the set 25-20.

“We’re in the third set and we have a shot, and we made some poor choices,” Dickinson head coach Jay Schobinger said. “We let a ball drop on serve-receive without an effort, passed a ball going out of bounds, had a ball-handling error. You’ve got to win the sets you’re supposed to win, and as coaches we have to help them figure out how to get through those things.”

The Sabers (7-2, 4-0 West Region) opened the first set on a 10-3 run, but the Midgets (1-9, 0-3) battled back to within two points on three separate occasions before ultimately losing 25-18. The second set was more back-and-forth but ended 25-18 in Legacy’s favor yet again.

Sabers head coach Jennifer Astle chalked up the team’s success to taking Dickinson’s middle hitters out of the match.

“We served very aggressively, and I think when we did that, they couldn’t use their middles as much,” she said. “It was hard for them to get sideouts because those middles are definitely some of their key players.”

Dickinson High junior middle Mariah Mortensen led the team with nine kills and added two blocks, while fellow middle Morgan Kainz chipped in four kills.

“It’s very frustrating, but we’re coming along,” Mortensen said. “We always come out with good energy and confidence, and we always believe we can (win), but it’s just a matter of if we finish or not.”

Legacy senior setter Sydney Murphy almost tallied a triple-double with 24 assists, 10 digs and nine kills. Mercedes Baumgartner, Brita Feland and Whitney Thomas each added six kills. Thomas also had five of the Sabers’ 10 service aces.

Legacy also found success at tipping at the net and mixing up its attacks.

“We try to hit when we can and tip when we should hit,” Astle said. “We talk about making good choices and keeping them back on their heels not knowing which one to expect. We try to take our out-of-system play and be aggressive with that.”

Dickinson sophomore Lauren Jorda, back from a foot injury, set for the first time all season and came away with 20 assists, nine digs and a kill.

“It’s a learning process — first time she’s set this year,” Schobinger said. “She made us better.”

Dickinson’s Sarah Dobitz led all players with 20 digs. Lexi Jordheim added five kills, and Jayde Lawlar supplied four kills and two blocks.

Bismarck Legacy 3, Dickinson High 0

L252525—3

D181820—0

Kills: L, Sydney Murphy 9, Mercedes Baumgartner 6, Whitney Thomas 5, Madi Schats 4, Sam Anklam 2. D, Mariah Mortensen 9, Lexi Jordheim 5, Morgan Kainz 4, Jayde Lawlar 4, Paige Schweitzer 2, Lauren Jorda 1, Sadi Dvorak 1.

Blocks: L, Schatz 1, Baumgartner 1, Thomas 1, Hannah Riehl 1, Brita Feland 1. D, Mortensen 2, Lawlar 2, Jordheim 1, Kainz 1.

Aces: L, Thomas 5, Anklam 2, Murphy 1, Feland 1, Kaitlyn Rants 1. D, Katie Riely 1, Jorda 1.

Digs: L, Anklam 13, Thomas 12, Baumgartner 11, Murphy 10. D, Sarah Dobitz 20, Jorda 9, Jordheim 7.

Assists: L, Murphy 24, Baumgartner 4, Thomas 3. D, Jorda 20, Kainz 1, Jordheim 1, Lawlar 1.