The Dickinson High football team had just a brief taste of momentum last Friday against Bismarck High.

The Midgets had just gotten on the board thanks to a touchdown pass from Shawn Steffan to Aanen Moody with 11 minutes, 55 seconds remaining in the second quarter, cutting the Demons’ lead to 14-7. By the time the clock read 11:36, Bismarck had already scored again, courtesy of an 80-yard touchdown run from Lucas Butts on the first play following the kickoff.

In a game that ultimately finished with a margin of one touchdown and a two-point conversion (29-21), this play loomed large in film study for the Midgets (2-1, 0-1 West Region) this week. It’s the type of play they can’t allow if they want to regroup for a win at Mandan (0-3, 0-1) at 5:30 p.m. Friday.

“That play really stands out because I thought we had the momentum there,” head coach John Tuchscherer said, “and if we were able to get the ball back — force them to go three-and-out and we can put some points on the board — we’d have a tie football game. For us to give up that big play was a back-breaker.”

It can be argued that in three football games, the Midgets have only played one poor half on defense (the first one against Bismarck).

“I think our defense has played really solid this year,” Tuchscherer said. “Minus the one half, they’ve played great.”

The Midgets buckled down in the second half and held Bismarck High to a field goal as the offense clawed back into the game. That quick turnaround on defense was important for Tuchscherer to see.

“Being able to make those adjustments at halftime and come back out without practicing it — we’re just talking about it at halftime,” he said, “I just thought it showed some of the experience that some of our young guys are gaining.”

The Midgets are not OK with losing, but the ability to regroup in that short amount of time is a promising sign. This week, talk has turned to how to limit those big plays but also to make sure the team doesn’t drop to 0-2 in the West Region.

“We hate losing. We can’t be satisfied with that,” said senior linebacker Caden Haugen. “Even if it’s just by one play, it’s still not good to lose. I feel like every game from here on out, we have to win.”

To start a new winning streak, the Midgets will need to piece together two solid halves of football and not pick and choose.

“We really had a problem where our tackles went too far downfield and weren’t fighting the pressure the way we were taught,” junior defensive tackle Brady Steiner said. “It would create large lanes for Butts so they could get a lot of yards. … We don’t want one good half. We need two.”

In order to pressure the ball and prevent momentum-shifting plays from extending into the secondary, the Midgets will rely on the players in the box to shut Mandan down early.

Tuchscherer said Haugen and Steiner will be among those leading that charge.

“Caden has played linebacker for three years for us now, and he just has a nose for the ball, and he’s a solid tackler,” Tuchscherer said. “Brady’s our best interior defensive tackle, and when we play it the way we should play inside with those tackles, he’s really tough to block. He’s a strong kid. He put a lot of time in from last year to this year in the weight room, and you can see that paying off for him right now.”

For the team as a whole, Tuchscherer wants the memory of last Friday to be a quick one. There’s no point in lingering on an almost-comeback. It’s time to build from it.

“The message has been: ‘Don’t be be OK with losing and feeling like we gave it a good effort,’” Tuchscherer said. “We’ve come back this week and put in a solid week of work, getting ready for Friday night.”