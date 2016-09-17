Dickinson High girls swimming and diving wins two duals

GRAND FORKS — The Dickinson High girls swimming and diving team picked up two dual wins on Friday, defeating Grand Forks Red River 100-80 and Grand Forks Central 100-75. The Midgets also lost a dual to Williston 104-81.

Hannah Rathgeber had the highest individual finish for the Midgets Friday, taking second in the 100-meter butterfly in 1 minute, 9.67 seconds. She was also fourth in the 200 freestyle in 2:13.47. Hailey Rathgeber was seventh in the 100 freestyle in 1:04.21.

Korie Riely was third in the 100 breaststroke in 1:21.00, and Haley Rodakowski was fourth in the 50 freestyle in 27.92. Brianna Ashworth placed third in the 200 individual medley in 2:25.46.

In the 200 medley relay, Riely, Ashworth, Rodakowski and Katie Jankowski teamed to take second in 2:05.89.

Jankowski also earned fourth in the 500 freestyle in 5:56.19. Jaydin Decker placed sixth in the 100 backstroke (1:13.19) and fourth in the 1-meter diving (138.70 points).

Results Friday

Dual scores: Dickinson High 100, Grand Forks Red River 80; Dickinson High 100, Grand Forks Central 75; Williston 104, Dickinson High 81.

50 freestyle: 1, Shannon Semenko, W, 26.86. 4, Haley Rodakowski, D, 27.92.

100 backstroke: 1, Alexis Ljunggren, GFRR, 1:02.76. 6, Jaydin Decker, D, 1:13.19.

100 breaststroke: 1, Jenny Logan, W, 1:09.13. 3, Korie Riely, D, 1:21.00.

100 butterfly: 1, Liddy Ohe, GFRR, 1:08.34. 2, Hannah Rathgeber, D, 1:09.67.

100 freestyle: 1, Brandy Logan, W, 58.10. 7, Hailey Rathgeber, D, 1:04.21.

200 freestyle: 1, B. Logan, W, 2:09.36. 4, Hannah Rathgeber, D, 2:13.47.

200 individual medley: 1, Ljunggren, GRFF, 2:15.95. 3, Brianna Ashworth, D, 2:25.46.

200 medley relay: 1, Williston, 1:58.67. 2, Dickinson (Riely, Ashworth, Rodakowski, Katie Jankowski), 2:05.89.

500 freestyle: 1, Torgen Knudsen, W, 5:50.16. 4, Jankowski, D, 5:56.19.

200 freestyle relay: 1, Grand Forks Red River, 1:48.58. 3, Dickinson (Rodakowski, Ashworth, Hailey Rathgeber, Reilley Meyer), 1:55.22.

400 freestyle relay: 1, Williston, 3:57.42. 3, Dickinson (Jankowski, Kara Wanner, Hannah Rathgeber, Riely), 4:04.79.

1-meter diving: 1, Bethanie Pippen, W, 1664.10. 4, Decker, D, 138.70.