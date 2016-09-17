Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Dickinson High girls swimming and diving wins two duals

    By Parker Cotton Today at 12:55 a.m.

    GRAND FORKS — The Dickinson High girls swimming and diving team picked up two dual wins on Friday, defeating Grand Forks Red River 100-80 and Grand Forks Central 100-75. The Midgets also lost a dual to Williston 104-81.

    Hannah Rathgeber had the highest individual finish for the Midgets Friday, taking second in the 100-meter butterfly in 1 minute, 9.67 seconds. She was also fourth in the 200 freestyle in 2:13.47. Hailey Rathgeber was seventh in the 100 freestyle in 1:04.21.

    Korie Riely was third in the 100 breaststroke in 1:21.00, and Haley Rodakowski was fourth in the 50 freestyle in 27.92. Brianna Ashworth placed third in the 200 individual medley in 2:25.46.

    In the 200 medley relay, Riely, Ashworth, Rodakowski and Katie Jankowski teamed to take second in 2:05.89.

    Jankowski also earned fourth in the 500 freestyle in 5:56.19. Jaydin Decker placed sixth in the 100 backstroke (1:13.19) and fourth in the 1-meter diving (138.70 points).

    Results Friday

    Dual scores: Dickinson High 100, Grand Forks Red River 80; Dickinson High 100, Grand Forks Central 75; Williston 104, Dickinson High 81.

    50 freestyle: 1, Shannon Semenko, W, 26.86. 4, Haley Rodakowski, D, 27.92.

    100 backstroke: 1, Alexis Ljunggren, GFRR, 1:02.76. 6, Jaydin Decker, D, 1:13.19.

    100 breaststroke: 1, Jenny Logan, W, 1:09.13. 3, Korie Riely, D, 1:21.00.

    100 butterfly: 1, Liddy Ohe, GFRR, 1:08.34. 2, Hannah Rathgeber, D, 1:09.67.

    100 freestyle: 1, Brandy Logan, W, 58.10. 7, Hailey Rathgeber, D, 1:04.21.

    200 freestyle: 1, B. Logan, W, 2:09.36. 4, Hannah Rathgeber, D, 2:13.47.

    200 individual medley: 1, Ljunggren, GRFF, 2:15.95. 3, Brianna Ashworth, D, 2:25.46.

    200 medley relay: 1, Williston, 1:58.67. 2, Dickinson (Riely, Ashworth, Rodakowski, Katie Jankowski), 2:05.89.

    500 freestyle: 1, Torgen Knudsen, W, 5:50.16. 4, Jankowski, D, 5:56.19.

    200 freestyle relay: 1, Grand Forks Red River, 1:48.58. 3, Dickinson (Rodakowski, Ashworth, Hailey Rathgeber, Reilley Meyer), 1:55.22.

    400 freestyle relay: 1, Williston, 3:57.42. 3, Dickinson (Jankowski, Kara Wanner, Hannah Rathgeber, Riely), 4:04.79.

    1-meter diving: 1, Bethanie Pippen, W, 1664.10. 4, Decker, D, 138.70.

    Explore related topics:sportsMidgetsDickinson High girls swimming and divingdickinson high midgetshigh school swimming and divingprep sports
    Parker Cotton

    Cotton is the sports editor at The Press, where he covers the area's high schools. He came to The Press as the Multimedia Editor in May 2015 after graduating from the University of Northern Colorado with his master's degree in Sociological Practice. He holds undergraduate degrees in Journalism and Sociology from UNC, as well. 

    pcotton@thedickinsonpress.com
    (701) 456-1214
    Advertisement
    randomness