Dickinson High senior Jace Steier tees off on hole No. 4 at Heart River Golf Course on Friday at the Dickinson High Invite. (Parker Cotton / The Dickinson Press)

Dickinson High junior Sydney Charchenko hits a shot from behind the green on hole No. 8 at Heart River Golf Course on Friday at the Dickinson High Invite. (Parker Cotton / The Dickinson Press)

As the Class A girls golf season winds down, opportunities to qualify for the state tournament are becoming all the more precious.

At Friday's Dickinson High Invitational, Sydney Charchenko and Jace Steier both missed by slim margins, feeling like they left a few strokes out on Heart River Golf Course.

"I feel like I could have done a lot better," said Charchenko, who shot a 96, one stroke away from qualifying.

Charchenko, a junior, shot 88, 89 and 90 in her last three tournaments, and she expressed disappointment she wasn't able to reach those marks on Friday.

"Being that I had been in the 80s recently, going in the 90s, I know I could have done better," she said.

Minot's Paige Argent shot an 80 for medalist honors, making a score of 95 or better the qualifying cutoff for the day. Minot also won the team competition with a combined score of 338, six strokes ahead of second-place Bismarck St. Mary's.

With only two varsity golfers, the Midgets did not register a team score. Steier shot a 102 for the day. After starting on the back nine, Steier said the front nine is where her problems began.

"I knew the first three holes on the front nine were going to be the hardest of the day," she said, "and I just let them get to me."

All golfers battled through some chilly conditions Friday morning and some wind gusts throughout the day. The course had the occasional pool of water, and the greens were visibly faster than normal, thanks to rainshowers throughout the day on Thursday.

"The greens were really hard to read today," Charchenko said, "and a lot of the spots I hit out of were really wet, so it was hard to hit them with good contact. The greens had a weird bounce, too, when your ball hit them."

Head coach James Hayden has seen his golfers progress throughout the season, but Friday represented a "lull" that every golfer simply has to battle through.

"Sydney is capable, obviously. She's had a couple rounds in the 80s this year. I think she will get there next tournament at Mandan," Hayden said. "Even Jace I think is completely capable of qualifying still. So there's some hope. It's a bummer we didn't get it today, but you just have to be positive for the next one."

Dickinson freshman Madelyn Filkowski shot a 144 in the junior varsity tournament Friday, but Hayden said it's likely she will be bumped up to varsity again for the West Region tournament, hosted at Mandan's Prairie West Golf Course on Monday, Sept. 26.

"She was swinging her club more confidently. She's coming along and starting to get it. I'm really, really excited for her," Hayden said. "I think anybody can see she has a ton of potential, especially that she's only played four rounds in her life before this year. She dropped 19 strokes today (from her last tournament score), so that's some huge strides for her."

Mandan will serve as the final opportunity to qualify for the state tournament.

"Today it definitely didn't feel like I was close (to qualifying)," Steier said, "but hopefully in Mandan I'll be able to golf a little better and get it done."

Dickinson High Invite

Heart River Golf Course

Team Scores: 1, Minot 338. 2, Bismarck St. Mary's 344. 3, Mandan 348. 4, Williston 363. 5-tie, Bismarck Century; Jamestown, 382. 7, Turtle Mountain 395. 8, Bismarck Legacy 461. No score: Dickinson, Bismarck High

Top 10 individuals: 1, Paige Argent, Min, 80. 2, Kaitlin Mullowney, J, 81. 3-tie, KayCee Schulz, Man; Jaci Jones, Min, 82. 5, Taylor Miller, SM, 83. 6, Tonya Dvorak, SM, 86. 7-tie, Payton Roehrich, Man; Makensy Arlien, Min; Gabby Easton, SM; Carrie Carmichael, W, 87.

Dickinson Finishers: Sydney Charchenko 96; Jace Steier 102.